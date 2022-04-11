Getting the best out of moments of solitude

Making pockets of solitude a part of your daily life can be the game changer you need.

Here are four tips from life coach Mpho Mogotsi to get you started on your journey to making the most of your intentional solitude.

Know that it’s OK

To avoid feeling guilty, it’s crucial to know that spending time with yourself is not selfish. You need to be comfortable with being alone. If you cannot enjoy your own company, how can you expect others to enjoy being around you?

Be aware and mindful

Use your alone time to pay attention to your thoughts and feelings. We often find it easy to check up on our friends and loved ones; to find out how they’re feeling and how we can be there for them.

Use your solitude time to do the same for yourself. Be aware of what you’re thinking and feeling.

No such thing as ‘too busy’

Remember that you are your first priority. The relationship you have with yourself is crucial as it sets the tone for all the other relationships in your life. Indeed, things can get busy. However, know that taking time out to check in on yourself is vital and impactful, even if it’s only five minutes to quieten your mind amid a busy day.

Don’t forget to live

As humans, we are relational beings. As such, it is crucial to not get caught up in your alone time and end up abandoning the connections you have with those in your life.

Don’t spend every hour of every day in solitude. After all, too much of a good thing is bad. Once you have refilled your cup in your solitude moments, go out and pour into others.