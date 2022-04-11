Alone time important for overall wellness

In today’s busy and constantly connected world, it is easy to get caught up in making time for everything and everyone except oneself.

It seems there’s hardly ever time to be alone and solitude is often associated with loneliness, sadness and being antisocial.

However, making time for solitude is necessary and can benefit your overall wellness.

“During my time of solitude, I don’t think about other people’s problems or any external thing that would contaminate my mood or focus. As a result, when I go out and interact with other people, I become of value to them. I’m focused, more aware and have a better understanding,” says 28-year-old Mphumezi Ngcwabe, who has now made healthy solitude a part of his daily life.

Ngcwabe started being intentional about making time for himself in 2016 when life felt overwhelming and he felt less like himself.

“I was spending way too much time with people. As a result, I was becoming more like other people as opposed to being in touch with myself. I really felt like I was doing more things that were not aligned with who I am, so I decided to create some space from everything.”