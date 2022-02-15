Tips for singles and those overwhelmed by V-Day

Are you single and suffering from the love hangover that was brought on by the many social media posts of gifts and treats on Valentine’s Day?

Fear not, we’ve got you, dear reader. It is very important to not let the lovers day leave you feeling down and desperate. Here’s a brief guide on how to take care of yourself until all this "love lives here" stuff blows over.

Mental health matters

If you find yourself disproportionally sad due to being single during the lovers' month, seek professional help. Most people receive comfort from having somebody listen to what is bothering them, speaking to a professional can help you get to the crux of what is bothering you.

Nowadays you can speak to a professional online or via an app. It’s best to do your research and check reviews of the services. You can also liaise with your companies HR department to find out if there are any employee wellness supports you can access to help in this regard.

Try something new

If you’re in Carlswald, Midrand, you can pop into the newly opened fourth branch of eatery Co.fi. This new location is larger in size to accommodate social distancing lovers of nice things. The establishment comprises three bar areas – the most out of all its locations.

They have struck a balance between maintaining their signature look and blended this with offerings that cater to their upmarket clientele such as the introduction of a "Pink Room", which is their first ever wine cellar and they’ve added sushi to their menu. Here you can enjoy the evening with friends.