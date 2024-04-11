"We pour Jik (a bleach brand) in the water so that we don't get sick when we drink it," she said.
Hammanskraal residents to wait longer for clean, drinking water
Treatment plant tender bid taking long to finalise
Nearly a year after the residents of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, were promised clean drinking water in their taps, thousands of residents are still relying on tankers for water supply.
The residents will now have to wait five more months for the construction of a packaged wastewater treatment plant to be completed by the Magalies Water Board which is in charge of the project.
The board said the delays were due to 19 companies who bid for the tender but could not meet some of the minimum requirements.
The package waste plant is a temporary measure while bid to upgrade the Rooiwal wastewater plant continues.
Residents have shared how they rely on rainwater harvesting or pay water truckers hired by the municipality for water.
Resident Mariah Mpimpi used drums to collect 60 litres of rain water two weeks ago.
"We pour Jik (a bleach brand) in the water so that we don't get sick when we drink it," she said.
In June, minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu announced: “Magalies Water will start installing the plant from July 2023 and it will be completed by March 2024. By the time it is completed, it will provide sufficient drinking water to supply the residents of Hammanskraal with drinking water from their taps.”
However, a sod-turning event where the plant will be was only happening yesterday.
In a community meeting later in the day, the residents were told that they will now have to wait till September to be able to get sufficient drinking water from their taps.
“[After the announcement], we had to look for funds. We had to look for R4bn and after that, there was a procurement process which takes time.
"On the 1st of September, residents will get water from the taps,” said Mchunu on Wednesday.
Magalies Water CEO Sandile Mkhize said the start of the project was delayed because of bidders not meeting the criteria.
“The procurement process could not be completed because none of the 19 bidders did not meet the minimum functional requirement.
“So the risk of appointing these tenders without minimum functional requirement is that there is high possibility that they might not finish the work. It’s like hiring a person with matric while you need someone with a degree," Mkhize said.
During the meeting, residents complained about the water quality in their area, saying it often turns green.
Resident Maria Mpimpi said: “When you pour water in the bath tab, within minutes it turns green. We use the water for gardening and other things ... we don’t drink that water. We buy water or wait for the water tankers.”
