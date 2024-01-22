Students, Huawei MateBook D 16 is your ultimate study companion
Designed for multitaskers who are always on the go, this laptop offers smart, user-centric features that'll enhance the way you access information, collaborate and learn
With the new year upon us, it's the perfect time for students across SA to upgrade their academic tool kits.
Whether the goal is to achieve better marks, engage in more productive collaborations, or simply enjoy a more enriched online learning environment, the Huawei MateBook D 16 is poised to redefine the concept of a study companion.
More than just a high-performance, large-screen laptop, this device addresses the unique challenges and opportunities of studying in a rapidly evolving digital environment, offering smart, user-centric features that'll enhance the way you access information, collaborate and learn.
The Huawei MateBook D 16 gives you a technological edge
In SA, where educational paradigms are rapidly shifting towards a more integrated and multifaceted approach, students are increasingly venturing beyond traditional academic boundaries. This trend is evident as learners across various fields, from business to the sciences, embrace cross-disciplinary skills, blending technology with their primary areas of study.
The new #HUAWEIMateBookD16 comes with a high-performance Intel Core Processor that handles any task with lightning speed, ensuring seamless multitasking from morning to night!
In this context, the need for a device that is as versatile as the students' learning paths is paramount. The Huawei MateBook D 16 rises to the challenge with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, enhanced by Huawei's innovative cooling technology and Super Turbo feature, that's designed to handle any task with lightning speed.
Whether it's graphic design, statistical analysis or software development, its performance in handling complex tasks is a leap forward, outpacing similar laptops in both programming and creative software applications.
Crucially, the Huawei MateBook D 16 also addresses one of the most pressing concerns for students in SA: uninterrupted power supply. With its robust 56Wh battery, offering extended hours of operation, you can engage in your academic pursuits without the anxiety of power outages or battery constraints.
Ergonomic design redefines portability and convenience
South African students often have to navigate sprawling or geographically dispersed campuses and alternate between study environments like home, libraries and cafes. So a laptop that complements this mobile lifestyle is crucial — and the Huawei MateBook D 16 fits the bill.
Weighing in at only 1.68kg, with a slim profile of just 17mm, this sleek device will fit effortlessly into your backpack, ensuring you’re never weighed down as you move between study spaces.
But don't let its lightweight, compact dimensions fool you: it still has an impressively large screen. With ultra-thin bezels (frames) surrounding its 16″ FullView Display, it has a screen-to-body ratio of 90%, which means you have a larger visual workspace at your disposal. This is invaluable for tasks ranging from analysing complex charts to multitasking with multiple applications, reducing the need to constantly switch tabs.
Eye comfort, especially during long study sessions and when tackling lengthy assignments, is another critical aspect addressed by the Huawei MateBook D 16. With its TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, this laptop ensures reduced eye strain.
Its keyboard — which features a Soft-Landing design with 1.5mm key travel and a numeric keypad with physical shortcut keys — has also been designed to blend ergonomic comfort with enhanced productivity.
Enhancing learning with smart, integrated technology
The Huawei MateBook D 16's Super Device feature is a bonus for students who are often on the move and need to stay connected with minimal hassle. It allows the laptop to effortlessly detect and pair with nearby Huawei devices like earphones, keyboards, speakers and printers, simplifying the tech ecosystem and eliminating the need to carry multiple peripherals.
Moreover, the Huawei MateBook D 16 is equipped with advanced Smart Conferencing tools, tailored for the modern student's need for effective online collaboration. Whether it's attending virtual lectures or participating in group projects, features like Personal Voice Enhancement and FollowCam ensure you'll enjoy high-quality, distraction-free communication.
Where to order your new Huawei MateBook D 16
One-off purchase
This lightweight and powerful laptop is available on the Huawei online store and Huawei Authorised Experience Store (including Incredible Connection and Takealot) with the following specifications at a recommended retail price of R14,999:
- 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H high-performance processor;
- 16GB LPDDR4x memory; and
- 512GB PCIe SSD storage.
On contract
The Huawei MateBook D 16 is available through selected retailers and approved Huawei channel partners and operators (including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C) with the following specifications from R699 a month over 36 months:
- 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H high-performance processor;
- 8GB LPDDR4x memory; and
- 512GB PCIe SSD storage.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.