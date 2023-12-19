Work, learn, play: Huawei MateBook D 16 2024 is a powerful all-rounder
Built with young office workers and students in mind, this lightweight, high-performance device has the biggest screen of any Huawei laptop to date
Most ambitious young office workers and students have one thing in common: they need a computer that'll help them uncover their potential and empower them to do more — whether at work, school or play.
However, the search for the ideal laptop is often coupled with trade-offs. Users who want a high-performance computer often find themselves with a bulky and heavy device. Others who want a lightweight laptop often have to compromise on the size of their screens.
With the introduction of its newly upgraded Huawei MateBook D 16, Huawei is tackling these pain points. This stylish laptop combines a lightweight body with an immersive big screen and has a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor with Dual Shark Fin Fan technology, giving you all the power you need to boost your productivity.
Simply put: the Huawei MateBook D 16 is the perfect compact and portable companion that doesn’t compromise on screen size or performance.
Productivity powerhouse with a 16″ FullView Display
The new Huawei MateBook D 16 is lighter and sleeker than its predecessor — it weights a mere 1.68kg and is just 17mm thick — and boasts the biggest screen among Huawei's laptop series to date.
With ultra-thin bezels (frames) surrounding its 16″ FullView Display, this laptop has a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. Not only does this guarantee you'll enjoy an immersive large-screen experience when streaming and browsing content, but if you're a creator or multitasking office worker, it means you have a larger workspace at your disposal.
Another new feature — the Huawei MateBook D 16's 180° hinge — gives you the flexibility to unfold it fully and flatly onto a table, perfect for collaborative sessions at work or school. For those who have a multi-device workspace, the laptop can also be unfolded on a stand for greater space efficiency.
Outstanding performance with an upgraded 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor
With its upgraded 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, the Huawei MateBook D 16 delivers breakthrough performance levels, allowing you to handle jobs that are heavy on multitasking — think programming, illustrating and video editing — with ease. You also have the option to activate Super Turbo and Performance Mode when an additional performance boost is needed for high-demand tasks.
Additionally, the Huawei MateBook D16 includes Dual Shark Fin Fan technology to optimise performance efficiency. This twin-blade cooling technology regulates heat dissipation about the laptop, improving efficiency and preventing system crashes, especially when you’re working on a large file.
Of course, productivity often depends on the battery performance. The Huawei MateBook D 16 has an upgraded battery capacity of up to 70Wh — compared with the previous edition's maximum of 56Wh — so you can work on the go without breaking a sweat about a depleting battery.
The Huawei MateBook D 16 also comes with a 1.5mm key travel and soft-landing keyboard design. The new individual numeric keypad enables you to work with charts, data and documents more efficiently, while the physical shortcut keys allow direct access to frequently used functions for better productivity.
World's first laptop to attain 5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification
Say goodbye to slow-loading video streams and choppy conference calls: the Huawei MateBook D 16 comes with a built-in Huawei Metaline antenna. This antenna can establish ultra-long-distance connections of up to 270m, which greatly reduces false signal pickups and creates more stable connections, boosting connectivity strength and improving all-round wireless performance.
It's also the world’s first notebook to attain the SGS 5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification, passing numerous speed and uplink/downlink rate tests with excellent results, to deliver an improved online experience.
Remote workers, in particular, are also sure to enjoy the laptop's intelligent video conference tools, such as AI background, FollowCam and Sight Correction. You can build a meeting space with features such as AI Sound and AI Camera, which add privacy protection features and noise cancellation, to deliver a superior video conferencing environment, making online meetings flow smoothly without distractions.
Smart experience: seamless and intelligent task-handling
A standard in recent Huawei products, the Super Device feature provides a quick, hassle-free way to pair your Huawei MateBook D 16 with other devices: you can initiate a connection by simply dragging and dropping icons.
With Super Device, you can turn your Huawei smartphone into an external storage system, your Huawei tablet into an extra monitor, and expand your sound experience by linking your PC to a Huawei speaker or Huawei earphones.
Landing in SA in January 2024: pre-order and save
The new Huawei MateBook D 16’s large screen, lightweight portability, powerful performance, seamless Super Device connectivity and smart conference features make it the ideal choice of laptop for the Smart Office era.
It will be available at select retailers, including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, Incredible Connection and Huawei Experience Stores, as well as via the Huawei Online Store from January 15 2024.
Pre-order your new Huawei MateBook D 16 online, pay a R500 deposit and you'll receive a discount of up to R3,000 off the total purchase price. Ts & Cs apply.
For more details and deals, check out the Huawei website.
