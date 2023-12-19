Work, learn, play: Huawei MateBook D 16 2024 is a powerful all-rounder

With the introduction of its newly upgraded Huawei MateBook D 16, Huawei is tackling these pain points. This stylish laptop combines a lightweight body with an immersive big screen and has a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor with Dual Shark Fin Fan technology, giving you all the power you need to boost your productivity.

Simply put: the Huawei MateBook D 16 is the perfect compact and portable companion that doesn’t compromise on screen size or performance.

Productivity powerhouse with a 16″ FullView Display

The new Huawei MateBook D 16 is lighter and sleeker than its predecessor — it weights a mere 1.68kg and is just 17mm thick — and boasts the biggest screen among Huawei's laptop series to date.

With ultra-thin bezels (frames) surrounding its 16″ FullView Display, this laptop has a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. Not only does this guarantee you'll enjoy an immersive large-screen experience when streaming and browsing content, but if you're a creator or multitasking office worker, it means you have a larger workspace at your disposal.

Another new feature — the Huawei MateBook D 16's 180° hinge — gives you the flexibility to unfold it fully and flatly onto a table, perfect for collaborative sessions at work or school. For those who have a multi-device workspace, the laptop can also be unfolded on a stand for greater space efficiency.

Outstanding performance with an upgraded 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor

With its upgraded 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, the Huawei MateBook D 16 delivers breakthrough performance levels, allowing you to handle jobs that are heavy on multitasking — think programming, illustrating and video editing — with ease. You also have the option to activate Super Turbo and Performance Mode when an additional performance boost is needed for high-demand tasks.

Additionally, the Huawei MateBook D16 includes Dual Shark Fin Fan technology to optimise performance efficiency. This twin-blade cooling technology regulates heat dissipation about the laptop, improving efficiency and preventing system crashes, especially when you’re working on a large file.