Congo also had an opportunity to equalise when they were handed a penalty, this came after a lengthy delay and the referee had to consult VAR from a Selim Amallah handball, but Cedric Bakambu hit the post four minutes before the interval.
Morocco looked comfortable in dealing with any Congo attacks in the opening half. Congo had some good spells and went into the interval trailing 1-0.
Congo continued where they left off towards the end of the first half and created a few scoring opportunities but missed them.
Congo kept pushing for an equaliser and had few chances in the second half, but decision-making in the final third was the reason they didn't score.
Congo were better in the second half as they came back with more energy searching for an equaliser and their efforts were rewarded as they levelled the scoring 14 minutes from time.
Elia Meschak made a great run down the right before cutting back the ball into the penalty area and finding Mvumpa, who slotted home the equaliser.
They nearly increased their lead two minutes later following a great passage of play and Morocco did well to defend the ball as they cleared from the goal line.
Both teams had chances for a winner but could not convert them and had to settle for a point.
DRC, Morocco settle for a draw in Afcon
Both teams have chances to get knockout spots
Image: Stringer Anadolu/Getty Images
DR Congo produced a spirited performance to hold Morocco 1-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations Group F match at Stade de San Pedro on Sunday.
Morocco got off to a flyer as they opened the scoring in the 6th minute when Achraf Hakimi slotted in from the corner after he caught the Congo defence napping to make it 1-0, but Silas Mvumpa equalised late in the second half to give his side a point.
This result will be a confidence booster for Congo, who drew 1-1 in their opening match against Zambia and will be favourites to get a win against Tanzania in their final group match, which could see them through to the knockout stage as they have two points from two games.
A draw for Morocco means they now have four points in the group and have a good chance to go through to the knockout stage.
As expected, Morocco were in control, with Congo defending deep and trying to get them on a counter.
Morocco were able to break the low block that Congo had created and created scoring chances but could not increase their lead.
Congo’s big chance of the game came after the half-hour mark when a ball delivered from the free kick was nearly turned into an own goal by captain Romain Saiss, who tried to clear the ball but narrowly missed the target.
Foursome Bafana trounce Namibia for first Afcon win
