×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

DRC, Morocco settle for a draw in Afcon

Both teams have chances to get knockout spots

22 January 2024 - 07:16
Neville Khoza Journalist
Selim Amallah of Morocco in action against Charles Pickel of DR Congo during the Africa Cup of Nations match at Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast on Sunday
Selim Amallah of Morocco in action against Charles Pickel of DR Congo during the Africa Cup of Nations match at Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast on Sunday
Image: Stringer Anadolu/Getty Images

DR Congo produced a spirited performance to hold Morocco 1-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations Group F match at Stade de San Pedro on Sunday.

Morocco got off to a flyer as they opened the scoring in the 6th minute when Achraf Hakimi slotted in from the corner after he caught the Congo defence napping to make it 1-0, but Silas Mvumpa equalised late in the second half to give his side a point.

This result will be a confidence booster for Congo, who drew 1-1 in their opening match against Zambia and will be favourites to get a win against Tanzania in their final group match, which could see them through to the knockout stage as they have two points from two games.

A draw for Morocco means they now have four points in the group and have a good chance to go through to the knockout stage.

As expected, Morocco were in control, with Congo defending deep and trying to get them on a counter.

Morocco were able to break the low block that Congo had created and created scoring chances but could not increase their lead.

Congo’s big chance of the game came after the half-hour mark when a ball delivered from the free kick was nearly turned into an own goal by captain Romain Saiss, who tried to clear the ball but narrowly missed the target.

Foursome Bafana trounce Namibia for first Afcon win

Bafana Bafana turned on the heat to drub neighbours  Namibia 4-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group E tie at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Congo also had an opportunity to equalise when they were handed a penalty, this came after a lengthy delay and the referee had to consult VAR from a Selim Amallah handball, but Cedric Bakambu hit the post four minutes before the interval.

Morocco looked comfortable in dealing with any Congo attacks in the opening half. Congo had some good spells and went into the interval trailing 1-0.

Congo continued where they left off towards the end of the first half and created a few scoring opportunities but missed them.

Congo kept pushing for an equaliser and had few chances in the second half, but decision-making in the final third was the reason they didn't score.

Congo were better in the second half as they came back with more energy searching for an equaliser and their efforts were rewarded as they levelled the scoring 14 minutes from time.

Elia Meschak made a great run down the right before cutting back the ball into the penalty area and finding Mvumpa, who slotted home the equaliser.

They nearly increased their lead two minutes later following a great passage of play and Morocco did well to defend the ball as they cleared from the goal line.

Both teams had chances for a winner but could not convert them and had to settle for a point.  

Tunisia draw with Mali to pick up first Afcon point

Tunisia picked up their first point at the Africa Cup of Nations, coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Mali on Saturday in their second Group E game.
Sport
1 day ago

Afcon host Ivory Coast hopes striker Sebastien Haller can return for final group game

Ivory Coast are hoping to have striker Sebastien Haller back from injury for their last Africa Cup of Nations group game next week after their coach ...
Sport
2 days ago

Crisis-riddled Moroka Swallows reportedly dismiss 22 players

Moroka Swallows have reportedly dismissed 22 players for refusing to honour DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in ...
Sport
2 days ago

AmaZulu strengthen their attacking department with Augustine Mulenga

AmaZulu have strengthened their squad with the resigning of well-travelled Zambian striker Augustine Mulenga.
Sport
2 days ago

PODCAST | A Skeptic’s guide to AFCON

In this episode, Rams Mabote chats to Sunday Times sports editor Bareng-Batho Kortjas known as BBK about the AFCON
Podcast
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Launch of the 4th Annual South African Government Leaders on X Report
2023 Matric results announcement