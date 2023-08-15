Amen! A match made in fashion heaven

Designer duo Brad Muttitt and Abiah Mahlase, after 15 years together, sealed their union in a whimsical ceremony during Pride Month.

The meeting

Brad: We met in 2008 at the Lisof Fashion School, now Stadio. We were both in our first year but in different classes. We had the same circle of friends and although we weren’t friends at the time, closer to our third year we ended up gravitating towards each other and forming a friendship. I was very intrigued and amused by Abiah... it was a great attraction. I was initially attracted by his hairstyle, which was what actually caught my attention.

Abiah: What always caught my attention about Bradley was that he was always cheeky. In class, he was the one who was quite daring and not afraid to speak his mind — this left an impression on me, especially when we became friends.

Dating

Brad: After six years as friends, Abiah and I decided to take our relationship to the next level and started dating. In 2014, we made things official. The beginning was exciting and I enjoyed our honeymoon stage. We also went through the different slumps and bumps, which we managed to go through together. Our parents and friends would always advise us not to “mix business with pleasure”, seeing that we had a clothing brand — Brad & Abiah (Amen) — together. However, we chose each other and after almost 10 years of dating we chose to cement our relationship.

Lightbulb moment

Brad: I was the one who had the “lightbulb moment”, because I proposed to Abiah. I had just come back from a holiday where I was with my niece and nephew, who kept nagging me about why I wasn’t married to Abiah yet. That had me thinking that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this man. I also had a feeling that he too wanted to get married, so I thought if I were to propose, I wouldn’t get rejected — fortunately, I didn't.

Abiah: He did it very privately. It was the night before Christmas last year after a dinner with our friends. We both agreed not to get each other any gifts, so we chose to open the presents our friends had given us and take videos of our reactions... I wasn’t quite sure why Bradley insisted on opening our gifts the night before. He then gave me a box, which I felt was so unfair because we both agreed not to get each other anything... as I opened my gift, I realised there was a ring. The whole time I kept asking him whether he was for real, because I couldn’t believe he finally wanted us to get married.