×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Eastern Pretoria without power after Mooikloof substation fire

18 April 2024 - 10:15
Parts of eastern Pretoria are without power after the Mooikloof substation caught fire and triggered a trip at Nyala in-feed station. File photo.
Parts of eastern Pretoria are without power after the Mooikloof substation caught fire and triggered a trip at Nyala in-feed station. File photo.
Image: City of Tshwane

Parts of eastern Pretoria have been without power since Wednesday evening after the Mooikloof substation caught fire and triggered a trip at Nyala in-feed station.

This was confirmed by City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, who said areas affected include parts of Moreleta Park Mooikloof, surrounding farms, Pretoria Hospital and Woodhill Plastic View.

The area's councillor Malcolm de Klerk posted a video of the site, confirming the fire had been isolated and that emergency services personnel were at the scene.

Utilities and regional operations co-ordination MMC Themba Fosi said a team would assess the damage.

“Only then can we be able to give the output as to the ETR and the extent of the damage. The teams from the councillor's side will give an update to residents throughout the course of the day until restoration.

“We are putting all hands on deck in making sure that we expedite the restoration together with the councillors and MMC,” he said.

The city said further details would be provided as their team is investigating.

TimesLIVE

Large parts of Johannesburg hit by power outages

Large parts of Johannesburg have been without electricity since Friday, but City Power says it is working on restoring power to affected areas.
News
5 days ago

‘Crisis?’ — City Power responds to threat of ‘subcontractors association’ downing tools

Joburg entity City Power says there is no "crisis" and its contractors are not downing tools but working as usual.
News
1 week ago

17 arrested as City Power tries to curb cable theft, infrastructure vandalism

Seventeen people have been arrested for charges including theft, tampering with infrastructure and possession of stolen electricity property in ...
News
1 week ago

City of Joburg to blacklist stubborn defaulting residents

Stubborn Johannesburg residents and businesses who refuse to pay their outstanding municipal accounts could face blacklisting as the City of ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack