Brrr... baby, it’s cold outside! SMaggers, we are approaching the last days of summer.
With March arriving tomorrow, we will soon be taking our style marching orders from the autumn season – swopping out those sun-kissed threads for something sturdier and sleek.
Remember, when the mercury on the thermostat begins to drop, we bring on the fashion heat with cool autumn threads that will set alight your autumn style reign on fire.
Autumn is a transitional season, meaning the temperature in the morning, afternoon and evening will likely contrast. A good tip is to dress for the longer afternoon but be prepared for the short mornings and evenings.
Practically, how this would look is opting to wear warm, light layers underneath your clothing and a trench coat or blazer over it and you are set. The addition of scarves, hosiery and woollen head accessories will keep the morning chill out – and in the afternoon you can simply take it off. Boots are the perfect evening-wear to swop out from the daytime sneakers and loafers.
Inspired by the autumn-winter runways from fashion capitals – London, New York and Milan, this season’s bold and brilliant key trends retain the heat of your fashion game while keeping it weather-proof.
London Fashion Week
Romantic feminism
Last season, runways were charmed by little girl aesthetics with delicate rosettes and miniature floral prints. However, the debutant becomes a woman as this season is all about the grown girlies. Feminine and bold themes thrive while keeping the girlish aesthetics of ruffles and ribbons, but then pairing them with large floral prints on sheer textures. At Richard Quinn, dramatic capes and ruffles floated down the runway in striking floral bodysuits.
Charming sheers
Bring on fashion heat with these cool autumn threads
Dramatic capes, jewel-toned leather trench coat, hosiery are in season
Image: Simon Ackerman
London Fashion Week
Romantic feminism
Last season, runways were charmed by little girl aesthetics with delicate rosettes and miniature floral prints. However, the debutant becomes a woman as this season is all about the grown girlies. Feminine and bold themes thrive while keeping the girlish aesthetics of ruffles and ribbons, but then pairing them with large floral prints on sheer textures. At Richard Quinn, dramatic capes and ruffles floated down the runway in striking floral bodysuits.
Charming sheers
Image: Tristan Fewings
The must-have trend of the spring season has transitioned into our autumn wardrobes. To nail this trend for autumn, layering is crucial. With the addition of a fab fur and snug hosiery styled with the season’s essentials, you are covered.
Oversized outerwear
What says I look good without saying I look good? An exceptional coat of course! Statement coats and trench coats are a surefire way to look good without much effort. This autumn, resist the urge of beige and instead opt for graphic prints and patterns with dramatic shoulders. For a sophisticated look, a jewel-toned leather trench coat paired with boots is always a fail-proof ensemble.
New York Fashion Week
Bubble skirts
Image: John Lamparski 2023
The resurgence of the 2010 trend is evidence of fashion’s continuous retrograde. Whether it was a hit or miss then, the pompous peplum has bubbled back onto the scene and was endorsed at New York Fashion Week. Seen at Christian Siriano, a model showcased a grapefruit organza corset dress that cinched at the waist and bellowed out into a short A-line silhouette.
Chartreuse mania
Image: John Nacion
The brilliant hue has been making waves on the runway with its larger-than-life and attention-grabbing personality. At Lapointe, models strutted down the runway in various ensembles adorned in this colourway. Our favourite is the sheer shift dress layered with a matching cape and styled up with knee-high leather stiletto heels with heavy metallic detailing.
Floor-length scarves
Image: Fernanda Calfat
The theatrics of capes and trains are no longer restricted to the red carpet. Autumn/winter wardrobe staples such as scarves and cardigans have been elevated to match award-season drama. Perhaps not quite on the nose, but its floor-length appearance makes any outfit appear regal and unique.
Milan Fashion Week
Down to earth
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto
Add a touch of nature to your wardrobe attires with this organic hue. As seen scattered on the Milan runways, the addition of this neutral moss colourway will add depth and polish to your ensemble.
Half-knit sweaters
Knits and jerseys make sense for cold weather, however, if the knit only does half of its functionality, what then? Fear not, this trend is no mistake. Layered over a dress shirt and underneath a pull-over knit, it makes perfect sense. As seen at Etro, a model walked the runway in chic workwear; pairing the bright green half-knit underneath a pencil skirt and pin-stripped shirt ensemble.
Print-a-thon
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto
As seen on the runways of print-lover Robert Cavalli, prints are always the go-to when you want to make a splash. On the Italian designer’s runway, a model looked brunch-date-ready in a printed white short and matching blazer fit.
