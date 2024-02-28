×

South Africa

Police arrest woman wanted for murder of Protea Glen girl

By TimesLIVE - 29 February 2024 - 09:30
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Keeya Mbulawa, 4. She was found drugged and stuffed in a luggage bag with a cable tie around her neck.
Image: X/@jenna_original

A suspect wanted in connection with the kidnapping and murder of four-year-old Keeya Mbulwa was arrested in Protea Glen on Wednesday. 

The woman allegedly drugged a neighbour’s four-year-old daughter and put her in a luggage bag in an attempt to kidnap her in January. The child was allegedly playing with her friends in Protea Phase 1 when her mother realised she was missing. 

The child was discovered inside one of the accused's travelling bags, with her hands and feet tied and a cloth tucked inside her mouth. The tenant fled when the child was discovered. The girl was taken to hospital where she later died. 

“The suspect was spotted by a community member while walking in the streets of Protea Glen and police were alerted. She was arrested.

“She is expected to appear in the Protea magistrate's court on Friday to face charges of kidnapping and murder,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said on Wednesday. 

 TimesLIVE

