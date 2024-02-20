With an A-List clientele including Bonang Matheba and Ayanda Thabethe, Gibbs is the atelier behind Mzansi’s most famous creations including the dress Zozibini Tunzi donned when she was crowned Miss Universe in 2019. The Xhosa-inspired beaded number that Tunzi wore when she took her final walk as Miss Universe when her successor Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned was part of the looks which walked the sky runway.
Local designers treat travellers to fashion show in the skies
Bonang Matheba, Zozi Ntunzi’s dresses showcased
Image: SUPPLIED
Local designers are eager to take fashion to new heights after piloting an in-flight fashion runway.
Lucky Mzansi air travellers on Valentine’s Day got the surprise of their life, when the on-board service was not limited to light snacks, soft beverages and wine but extended to a fashion show by MaXhosa Africa, Koop Studios, Scalo, Biji La Maison, Phat Fab and Ezokhetho.
The handpicked local designers had turned the cabin, 36,000 feet in the air, into their own fashion week – of course, SMag had booked their ticket. Cabin Crew – prepare the cabin for... errr take-off (you better work!)
The showcase happened in two trips, first the 9.30am flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town and then on a 7pm return flight – with three designers showcasing on each trip.
The pleasantly surprised passengers jolted up with intrigue when amapiano smash hit Dalie by Kamo Mphela came over the airbus’ speakers. Without warning, a small crowd from the back of the plane began to cheer on the first model as she walked down the carriageway.
The evening flight commuters scrambled to release their seatbelts and jumped on their phones to record this unrepeated experience.
Gracefully walking in a striking ivory beaded and mesh gown, one model looked ethereal in the bespoke handmade creation by Biji Gibbs of Biji La Maison.
Image: SUPPLIED
With an A-List clientele including Bonang Matheba and Ayanda Thabethe, Gibbs is the atelier behind Mzansi’s most famous creations including the dress Zozibini Tunzi donned when she was crowned Miss Universe in 2019. The Xhosa-inspired beaded number that Tunzi wore when she took her final walk as Miss Universe when her successor Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned was part of the looks which walked the sky runway.
“Outside of the pageant world, not many people are familiar with Zozi’s dress. It surprised me when people told me how amazing it was to see the dress up close,” she says.
“I chose gowns worn by Zozi and Bonang to bring something that people have seen on social media, which is made to seem unattainable and unreachable. Most people miss the fact that those garments are beaded by hand and they have texture and detail on them and to bring that aspect into such an environment for people to see in person.”
“It was an honour and so much fun to be involved in this pilot project. Seeing your dresses walk down the carriageway and people’s instant responses, scrambling to grab their phones and seeing their reactions. The experience will stay with me for many years to come.”
Ouma Tema, designer and founder of Plus Fab, says her excitement for the unconventional showcase got the best of her.
“I initially designed a dress for the showcase and was happy with it. I think I was just too excited about showcasing it and forgot that the space was confined. I had to re-think about that space, and I worked with something practical,” Tema says.
“As a ready-to-wear and bespoke custom-made brand, the two models showcased the essence of our business in terms of this.”
“The experience is something that has not been done and a nice element of surprise for the passengers on the flight. Who knows, you might gain a client who likes your clothes and does not know about you ordinarily from social media. It's unconventional.”
Proudly SA teamed up with airline Lift for the campaign.
“We are hoping that this groundbreaking spectacle and showcase of the R-CTFL (retail-clothing, textile, footwear and leather) sector in an aeroplane will be an experience that will linger on for the longest time in the traveller’s mind,” says Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi, chief marketing officer at Proudly SA.
“It is a one-of-a-kind experience which comes in handy for Proudly SA in our efforts to ensure that the buy local movement remains relevant, relatable, fun and truly emphasises that buying and supporting locally manufactured goods and services to create jobs is a lifestyle.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
