Best looks from Baftas red carpet

The 77th annual British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards (Baftas) last night honoured excellence on the big screen at the Royal Festival Hall in London
A-list guests included Prince William, Naomi Campbell, Cate Blanchett, Lily Collins and David Beckham.
Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Oppenheimer continue with its winning streak, sweeping with seven wins including best film and best director. Lead star and Irish actor Cillian Murphy picked up best actor, while Downey Jr won best supporting actor. Emma Stone walked away with best actress for her role in Poor Things, with Da’ Vine Joy Randolph’s Oscar hopes gaining further momentum after winning best supporting actress for The Holdovers.
But our eyes were fixated to the red carpet. Here are the best looks from the night.
Taylor Russell
The 29-year-old Canadian actor, who has been romantically linked to Harry Styles, channelled old Hollywood glamour in a creamy backless Loewe gown with feathers that took our breath away. The 1920s-inspired slicked hairdo completed the roaring jazz era style.
Da’ Vine Joy Randolph
The 37-year-old leading lady looked statuesque in a custom Robert Wun metallic copper corseted gown, which flowed into a scrumptious cape. She finished the elegant look with jet-black opera gloves.
Fantasia Barrino
The 39-year-old American singer and actress stunned in a red couture gown by Benchellal. The incredible ensemble was complete with a sparkling diamond ear cuff, a statement ring, and slipped-over opaque opera gloves.
Colman Domingo
Image: John Phillips
The Color Purple and Rustin actor looked dapper in a custom navy and black Boss suit; styled with a cummerbund, western bow tie and embellished brooch.
Lashana Lynch
Image: John Phillips
The 36-year-old British actor dazzled in an embellished burgundy Prada fit that resembled carnival fireworks. She completed the look with a black wig cap, metallic accented blouse and ornate brooch.
Joy Sunday
Image: John Phillips
The Wednesday starlet continue to make her mark on the red carpet, this time around dipped in a lipstick red latex gown, complete with a train by artist and costume designer Darryl Glover.
Ayo Edebiri
Image: ISABEL INFANTES
Feathers had a moment among the starlets with the 28-year-old The Bear actor rocking a Bottega Veneta citrus-hued gown, paired with a floor-length white feather cape and metallic stilettos.
