Fashion & Beauty

Best looks from Baftas red carpet

Taylor Russell wowed in a creamy backless Loewe gown with feathers

19 February 2024 - 13:51
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Taylor Russell attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024.
Image: John Phillips

The 77th annual British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards (Baftas) last night honoured excellence on the big screen at the Royal Festival Hall in London

A-list guests included Prince William, Naomi Campbell, Cate Blanchett, Lily Collins and David Beckham.   

Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Oppenheimer continue with its winning streak, sweeping with seven wins including best film and best director. Lead star and Irish actor Cillian Murphy picked up best actor, while Downey Jr won best supporting actor. Emma Stone walked away with best actress for her role in Poor Things, with Da’ Vine Joy Randolph’s Oscar hopes gaining further momentum after winning best supporting actress for The Holdovers.

But our eyes were fixated to the red carpet. Here are the best looks from the night.   

Taylor Russell  

The 29-year-old Canadian actor, who has been romantically linked to Harry Styles, channelled old Hollywood glamour in a creamy backless Loewe gown with feathers that took our breath away. The 1920s-inspired slicked hairdo completed the roaring jazz era style.

 

Da’ Vine Joy Randolph  

Da’Vine Joy Randolph poses in the winners room with her award for Supporting Actress for "The Holdovers" during the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA).
Image: HOLLIE ADAMS

The 37-year-old leading lady looked statuesque in a custom Robert Wun metallic copper corseted gown, which flowed into a scrumptious cape. She finished the elegant look with jet-black opera gloves.    

 

Fantasia Barrino   

The 39-year-old American singer and actress stunned in a red couture gown by Benchellal. The incredible ensemble was complete with a sparkling diamond ear cuff, a statement ring, and slipped-over opaque opera gloves.   

 

Colman Domingo   

Colman Domingo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall.
Image: John Phillips

The Color Purple and Rustin actor looked dapper in a custom navy and black Boss suit; styled with a cummerbund, western bow tie and embellished brooch.   

 

Lashana Lynch 

Lashana Lynch attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall.
Image: John Phillips

 

The 36-year-old British actor dazzled in an embellished burgundy Prada fit that resembled carnival fireworks. She completed the look with a black wig cap, metallic accented blouse and ornate brooch.   

 

Joy Sunday

Joy Sunday attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall.
Image: John Phillips

   

The Wednesday starlet continue to make her mark on the red carpet, this time around dipped in a lipstick red latex gown, complete with a train by artist and costume designer Darryl Glover.    

 

Ayo Edebiri  

Ayo Edebiri poses at the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall.
Image: ISABEL INFANTES

Feathers had a moment among the starlets with the 28-year-old The Bear actor rocking a Bottega Veneta citrus-hued gown, paired with a floor-length white feather cape and metallic stilettos.   

