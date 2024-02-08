It’s countdown to V-Day and Smaggers, we trust that the love game-plan is well secured; the reservations have been made, recipes lined-up and the roses pre-ordered.
The only thing left is searching for the swooniest fit that will leave your significant other out of breath – oohing and aahing.
Enters Usher, the American superstar is taking centre stage on Sunday as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show. Did someone say “I wanna make love in this club”?
Scores of fans will surely be enthralled by crowd-chanting classics, paired with spectacular choreography and finished with naughty but spicy lyrics.
We round out the season with an accessory report in time to inspire those final sparkling touches to your Valentine’s Day ensemble. As for the evening playlist, we enlisted Big Ush to usher in the romance... These are my confessions!
There Goes My Baby
The haute couture season was all about the individual with personalised styling and sentimental threads. This was no different when it comes to the accessories. Taking inspiration from couture brides, miniature veils are walking down the aisle back into our wardrobes to bring mystic and dark romance. This is on par with the black trend ensembles we saw throughout haute couture week and might see more going into the fashion month. Seen at Valentino, a model walked the runway in sheer and lace evening gown elevated with a veil. At Schiaparelli, models walked the show in hooded cape floor length dress that covered the eyes, complete with statement celestial earrings and chokers necklaces that resembled the cosmos.
OMG
Accessories to help you elevate your outfit on V-Day
Body jewellery is the literal, less practised technique to add sparkle
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Couture is known for its intrigue with volume and size, therefore making a lasting statement. The short and sweet of it, earrings are the “pièce de résistance” for many ensembles if the motive is to stand out. At Georges Hobeika, models strutted the ramp in heavenly beaded gowns with ornate chandelier earrings. At Valentino, models displayed outstanding colour clashing styling techniques with bold harvest gold earpieces and chest plated neck-pieces.
Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)
Opera gloves and sheer chiffon are showing no signs of slowing down but it appears they have been supported by a newcomer – opaque hosiery. The elongated pins have been substituted with a modest sex appeal of allure and intrigue of the black pantyhose. Red carpet arrivals at the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards, saw A-listers in creations with high-slits, finished with black tights. At Valentino, models floated down the runway in jewel toned gowns, every stride revealing the semi-covered limb.
DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Balletcore fashion culture has swept the fashion world off its feet with its 1990s dance rom-com nostalgia and innocence. Ballet-inspired shoes have been seen making a comeback on the runways and on the accessories front, hair ribbons and bows. As seen on the runways at Chanel, Giambattista Valli and Christian Dior, black hair bows will be the favourite go-to accessory, mainly adored for their simplicity and inexpensiveness to replicate. Another trend that is perfect for V-Day is adding roses in the hair.
U Got It Bad
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Body jewellery is the literal and less practised technique to add sparkle. This season the pursuit of the illuminating, shimmer glow of summer-kissed is incorporated into the garments. At Georges Hobeika, sheer opera gloves were given a style overhaul with the addition of embellishments and sparkling metallics sequin. Taking the notion matchy matchy to another level, models were spotted in sheer opera gloves meshed into the design of the handbag. On the Jean Paul Gaultier couture runway, models walked with dazzling nuggets of rubies, gemstone and pearl-like pieces pasted onto their skin.
Our fashion wishlist for Grammy guests
Cape Met a riot of fashion splendour
Saddle up gents, the local social calendar opens in a big way
Unleash your inner fashion monster
