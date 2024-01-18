Tiisetsong Secondary School in Thokoza, on the East Rand, says it has not been able to use its science lab for over five years due to lack of furniture and expired chemicals.
In addition, the school has not been able to use the computer lab, which still has old model desktops that are no longer working. The school also has infrastructure and furniture shortages.
SGB treasurer Sibongile Msibi said chairs and desks broke weekly. Before December holidays, the school was forced to buy 150 chairs to replace broken ones, she said. The science lab, which accommodates about 40pupils, only has 10 chairs. The challenges have now forced the science teacher to do practicals in classrooms.
“We need assistance with disposing of the chemicals,” one teacher, who asked not to be named, said.
Msibi said they had been trying to get assistance in fixing the labs but nothing has happened. She said some pupils were not coming forward about their plight, especially those without uniforms or school shoes.
Msibi said they had been leaning on donations from business people and churches who have assisted pupils with uniforms and school shoes. She said pupils at her school were “uninterested” in sports activities, mainly because they did not have sports kits.
To assist the school with any of its needs please contact Msibi on 011-860-2492
No working lab, computer centre at Tiisetsong
Governing body asks for assistance from Good Samaritans
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
