Strands of retreat: Easy hairstyle tips to try out this festive season

We’re taking it easy this festive… so cut your hair some slack with low-effort styles that are kind to you and your vacation schedule.

Trending: Smart coastin’

Wavy wraps: Kiss curls are still having a moment on the runways and, honestly, we’re not complaining. At Giambattista Valli and Dior, kiss curls took on a braided form with cornrow braids extending over the forehead and curling back into the hairline to create a retro feel. The style was brought into resort territory with the addition of turbans with face-framing, braided kiss curls peeking out around the edges.