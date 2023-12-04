Strands of retreat: Easy hairstyle tips to try out this festive season
We’re taking it easy this festive… so cut your hair some slack with low-effort styles that are kind to you and your vacation schedule.
Trending: Smart coastin’
Wavy wraps: Kiss curls are still having a moment on the runways and, honestly, we’re not complaining. At Giambattista Valli and Dior, kiss curls took on a braided form with cornrow braids extending over the forehead and curling back into the hairline to create a retro feel. The style was brought into resort territory with the addition of turbans with face-framing, braided kiss curls peeking out around the edges.
Drenched texture: If you are part of the relaxed-girlies gang, try rocking some dual-textured styles. Not only does hair look super sleek but strands also get that just-stepped-out-the-water look that fuels all the vacation feels. At Simone Rocha, messy ponytails and buns were given new life with the addition of gelled-down front sections framing the hairline. Use a styling gel that won’t leave hair with a hard, crunchy hold, or wet hair and generously apply a leave-in conditioner.
Bead me up, Scotty: We know it’s a tough ask, but try ditching the long box braids this festive for shorter, braided styles that scream beachside holiday. Nothing makes for a more iconic vibe than swimwear, coastal living, and beaded braids. Take your cue from the AC9 show, as well as Alicia Keys circa 2001, and go for bob or shoulder-length cornrows or braids finished off with transparent beads or metallic braid clasps at the ends.
Silky Swag: Forget hair elastics and headbands and make vibrant, printed scarves your best friend to tie up Afros, keep hair out of the face, help retain moisture, and reduce hair friction. Go for satin or silk fabrics and keep things practical by using headscarves as form of protection from the elements on windy, hot or pool days in a turban-wrap style or add them as a styling element to hair by weaving into plaits or wearing as a headband or hair tie fashioned onto a bow.
3 tips for: Happy hair by the coast
Keep hair sun-proof
Use a hair shield spray or products with an SPF component that will help minimise sun-induced damage. Look for ingredients such as shea butter and sesame oil, which have natural UV-filtering properties.
Apply a deep conditioner after swimming
Planning to take a dip or two? After swimming, rinse hair with fresh water and follow with a hydrating deep conditioner to help restore moisture.
Fight the frizz
When spending time at the coast, humidity is to be expected. Keep frizz at bay with products containing emollients such as shea butter and natural oils. Use silicone-free serums as a finishing product to also help seal strands.