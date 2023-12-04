×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Fashion & Beauty

Strands of retreat: Easy hairstyle tips to try out this festive season

04 December 2023 - 14:20
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images 

We’re taking it easy this festive… so cut your hair some slack with low-effort styles that are kind to you and your vacation schedule. 

Trending: Smart coastin’ 

Wavy wraps: Kiss curls are still having a moment on the runways and, honestly, we’re not complaining. At Giambattista Valli and Dior, kiss curls took on a braided form with cornrow braids extending over the forehead and curling back into the hairline to create a retro feel. The style was brought into resort territory with the addition of turbans with face-framing, braided kiss curls peeking out around the edges.

Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images 

Drenched texture: If you are part of the relaxed-girlies gang, try rocking some dual-textured styles. Not only does hair look super sleek but strands also get that just-stepped-out-the-water look that fuels all the vacation feels. At Simone Rocha, messy ponytails and buns were given new life with the addition of gelled-down front sections framing the hairline. Use a styling gel that won’t leave hair with a hard, crunchy hold, or wet hair and generously apply a leave-in conditioner.

Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images 

Bead me up, Scotty: We know it’s a tough ask, but try ditching the long box braids this festive for shorter, braided styles that scream beachside holiday. Nothing makes for a more iconic vibe than swimwear, coastal living, and beaded braids. Take your cue from the AC9 show, as well as Alicia Keys circa 2001, and go for bob or shoulder-length cornrows or braids finished off with transparent beads or metallic braid clasps at the ends.

Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images 

Silky Swag: Forget hair elastics and headbands and make vibrant, printed scarves your best friend to tie up Afros, keep hair out of the face, help retain moisture, and reduce hair friction. Go for satin or silk fabrics and keep things practical by using headscarves as form of protection from the elements on windy, hot or pool days in a turban-wrap style or add them as a styling element to hair by weaving into plaits or wearing as a headband or hair tie fashioned onto a bow.

Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images 

3 tips for: Happy hair by the coast  

Keep hair sun-proof  

Use a hair shield spray or products with an SPF component that will help minimise sun-induced damage. Look for ingredients such as shea butter and sesame oil, which have natural UV-filtering properties.  

Apply a deep conditioner after swimming 

Planning to take a dip or two? After swimming, rinse hair with fresh water and follow with a hydrating deep conditioner to help restore moisture.   

Fight the frizz 

When spending time at the coast, humidity is to be expected. Keep frizz at bay with products containing emollients such as shea butter and natural oils. Use silicone-free serums as a finishing product to also help seal strands. 

This year beauty trends take individualistic, expressive nature

As we enter 2023, the excitable nature of beauty post-pandemic has calmed down and takes on a more individualistic, expressive nature where trends ...
S Mag
10 months ago

Lock your hair with luxurious colour and nostalgic styles

Party the night away with luxurious colour, nostalgia-inducing hairstyles, and party-proof texture that will last as long as you do.
S Mag
1 year ago

Party (hair) rockers: Here's how to ace your festival hairstyling like a pro

Whether in the bush or on a lush festival lawn, ace your festival hairstyling like a pro with effortlessly functional and stylish trends.
S Mag
1 year ago

The hairstyles that switched on Durban July’s glitz

With the theme of this year’s Hollywood Bets Durban July being “Out Of This World”, it was only apt that the energy at Greyville racecourse at the ...
S Mag
5 months ago

Musician & trend-setter DJ Doowap releases much-anticipated debut album

Doowap is also embarking on a global tour that will see her play in Ibiza, Paris and New York.
S Mag
1 year ago

Hair today, braided tomorrow

There’s a new-found freedom in male grooming, as braided hairstyles allow variety, creative expression, and so much swag.
S Mag
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct