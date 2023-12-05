×

Fashion & Beauty

Actor-cum-designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa debuts latest collection at historic Apartheid Museum

Enhle Mbali is a household name in local film and television industry

05 December 2023 - 07:30
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Actor and founder of Essie Apparel Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa in the final runway walk of her show at Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg
Actor and founder of Essie Apparel Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa in the final runway walk of her show at Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg

Better late than never – that summed up the fashionably late mood of Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s fashion show that ran extremely behind schedule last Thursday night.

The actor-cum-designer, under her label Essie Apparel, debuted her latest collection at the historic Apartheid Museum at Johannesburg’s Gold Reef City. 

Against the backdrop of the Joburg Serengeti, the safari-themed soirée was most befitting with guests dressed in variations of neutral hues of beige and caramel in heatwave-friendly linens and cotton pieces. But when temperatures started to cool down into the evening, those sartorial picks had the opposite effect, with the concrete corridors channelling chilly breeze into the open space where attendees were seated for the fashion show.  

The only thing worth sight-seeing was the wonderment of the media personalities and actors who came in support of Mlotshwa’s latest offering. Pied piper behind the camera was visual artist and photographer Kokona “Kay Kay” Ribane, who charmed guests upon arrival, before urging them to strike Hollywood-esque poses.  

Those A-listers included Tino Chinyani, Simphiwe Ngema, Mome Mahlangu, Norma Mngoma, Naledi “Leddi” Radebe, Rami Chuene, Holly Rey, Slikour, Ayanda Nzimande and Ma Nala. 

First making her acting debut in young adult series Tshisa, the 35-year-old entertainer has since become a household name in local film and television with notable appearances in Rockville, Blood Psalms, The Herd, Isibaya, Broken Vows, Queen Sono and more recently on Netflix’s The Queenstown Kings.

As a designer, Mlotshwa launched her brand in 2019, showcasing its debut collection with local fashion platform SA Fashion Week in the same year. Recently, Mlotshwa showcased her spring-summer collection at Zurich Fashion Week, Switzerland in September.

Irritable after a whopping four-hour delay to the start of the show, guests started to entertain themselves by strutting the museum pathway-turned-ramp. Gin cocktails were paired with canapés coming in two serving options of a tasty, deconstructed cheeseboard or one-bite mini burgers and meatballs dish on eco-friendly gondola-style platters.  

With camera flashing, presumably for the latest season of her reality show, Shauwn Mkhize arrived moments before the show finally started. She was ushered by swarms of photographers and strobe lights. Mkhize’s Essie Apparel custom puffer-inspired champagne gown with a high slit offered guests a foretaste of what was to come.   

When the show commenced, audience members had forgotten about their brief hiatus and were awed at the collection that walked down the ramp.  

Models in vibrant flamingo and acid green animal print trimmed kaftans, paired with short shorts flaunting the body was the opening looks. The ready-to-wear looks had the similar theme but switched it up with a variation of sultry corsets and daytime staples such as bedazzled denims. The swimwear segment showcased summer body goals, while the sequinned cherry-pink evening gowns and latex Barbie mini-dresses are the makings of a fun night on the town.  

Mlotshwa closed the show in a magenta sequined bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline and matching pearl crinoline-esque structure.

"Outside of the people and our culture, safari is one of the selling points of the African continent," Mlotshwa said.

"Visiting nature is one of my favourite things to do – just to get lost in nature and watch the wild… thus it was important that I put this collection together and strip the traditional safari look. Create designs that resonate with the fashion zeitgeist in the form of comfort and lounging in lux prints and colour."

TV personality Naledi "Leddi G " Radebe and Palmer Mutandwa in attendance at the Essie Apparel show in Johannesburg
Image: supplied
Mome Mahlangu attended the Essie Apparel show in Johannesburg
Image: supplied
Model walks the Essie Apparel show in Johannesburg
Image: supplied
Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Shauwn Mkhize celebrating at the end of the runway show
Image: supplied
Model walks the Essie Apparel show in Johannesburg
Image: supplied

