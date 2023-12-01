×

Fashion & Beauty

Summer at H&M is all about refined simplicity with a touch of sparkle

'For this collection, we were inspired by long days in the sun that effortlessly move into shimmery nights,' says H&M concept designer Eliana Masgalos

01 December 2023 - 09:00
If you're looking for statement swimwear, you'll find it in H&M's 2023 summer collection.
Image: H&M

Whether it’s strolling on the beach or down a city street, a sophisticated hot weather wardrobe calls for refined simplicity with a touch of sparkle — and H&M delivers with its 2023 summer collection, which is available at select H&M stores and online at Superbalist.com.

As the temperatures heat up, loose linen suits wafting in the breeze come into their own. This summer, H&M pairs them with captivating crochet, fluid satin separates, statement swimsuits and bikinis with tie-up details. It’s a modern contrast that elevates textures, simple silhouettes and natural, breathable materials.

WATCH | H&M's summer collection: made to shine from city to shore.

“For the summer collection, we were really inspired by long days in the sun that effortlessly moved into shimmery nights. Laid-back, sophisticated suiting is key, accentuated by moments of brilliance with shiny details and a chic colour palette [of crisp white and sunny yellow set against graphic black],” says Eliana Masgalos, concept designer at H&M.

“Swimwear and sandals are also real hero pieces — and the building blocks of any summer wardrobe.”

Sophisticated suiting is key for a summer wardrobe that effortlessly transitions from day to night, says H&M concept designer Eliana Masgalos.
Image: H&M
Relaxed suiting is teamed with fabulous swimwear in the H&M 2023 summer collection.
Image: H&M
H&M's 2023 summer collection is all about refined simplicity with a touch of sparkle.
Image: H&M

Shop the H&M 2023 summer collection at selected H&M stores and online at Superbalist.com.

This article was sponsored by H&M.

