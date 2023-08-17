Protect your locks against the elements with these styling hacks

It’s no secret that when winter rolls around our hair goes through the most if it’s not properly protected from the elements. August is a notoriously windy month when chilly winds start to pick up, dust storms emerge, and the evenings are still cold. Hair can be quite fragile when faced with harsh external factors such as cold, wind, dust, and even the odd dose of winter sun. Without proper care, it can become frizzy, dry, brittle, and prone to breakage, so if you want to ensure your locks are healthy and spring-ready by September, apply these tips to everything-proof your hair.

Wind-proof accessories

We love a good hair accessory, so add a bit of sparkle and drama to everyday protective styles such as slicked-back ponytails and wigs. Add hair bows in exaggerated proportions to wigs styled into low ponytails or buns and keep relaxed or natural hair in place with oversized hairclips in bold colours and high-shine finishes.

Put a hat on it

It may seem obvious, but sometimes your hair’s best defence against elemental ruin is being kept under wraps. Use a satin head wrap or satin-lined beanie to protect hair not only from external factors but also from breakage and moisture loss.