Protect your locks against the elements with these styling hacks
Ensure your locks are healthy and spring-ready by September by applying these tips to everything-proof your hair.
It’s no secret that when winter rolls around our hair goes through the most if it’s not properly protected from the elements. August is a notoriously windy month when chilly winds start to pick up, dust storms emerge, and the evenings are still cold. Hair can be quite fragile when faced with harsh external factors such as cold, wind, dust, and even the odd dose of winter sun. Without proper care, it can become frizzy, dry, brittle, and prone to breakage, so if you want to ensure your locks are healthy and spring-ready by September, apply these tips to everything-proof your hair.
- Wind-proof accessories
We love a good hair accessory, so add a bit of sparkle and drama to everyday protective styles such as slicked-back ponytails and wigs. Add hair bows in exaggerated proportions to wigs styled into low ponytails or buns and keep relaxed or natural hair in place with oversized hairclips in bold colours and high-shine finishes.
- Put a hat on it
It may seem obvious, but sometimes your hair’s best defence against elemental ruin is being kept under wraps. Use a satin head wrap or satin-lined beanie to protect hair not only from external factors but also from breakage and moisture loss.
- Cornrows
When it comes to cold, windy weather, it’s best to not wear hair loose. Opt for easy, protective styles that will keep tresses up and out of the way, such as cornrows or box braids tied up. A great style to have on hand — both under wigs and on their own — cornrows can be elevated, as seen at Christian Dior, where they were worn with a deep middle part and low, sculptural bun.
- Have detangling back-up
Should you get caught in an unexpected gust of wind, make sure you have some hair recovery back-up. Apply a detangling butter to hair before gently detangling it with a wide-toothed comb to prevent breakage. Make conditioning a standard part of your routine in order to keep hair hydrated and smooth.
- Master hydration
During winter, keeping your hair’s moisture levels up should be your main goal. Apply a scalp oil to keep it from drying and flaking and reduce your wash-day frequency, as shampooing too often can strip the hair of its natural, nourishing oils. Go for alternating shampoo days with a co-wash or cleansing conditioner and finish off with a non-greasy hair oil applied to dry hair to lock in hydration.