Black is beautiful!

Purple haze: We’re not over the Y2K era just yet — and for good reason. As we borrow from 2000s girl groups such as TLC, Blaque, and Destiny’s Child, expect to see cool-toned eyeshadow everywhere. As seen at Valentino, go for a saturated wash over eyelids in purple, lilac, and plum shades, then add violet blush or highlighters with lilac undertones.

Try: MAC Eyeshadow in Stars n’ Rockets, R355; Playgirl Beauty Double Trouble Eyeshadow & Liner in Luella, R60.