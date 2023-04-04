Black is beautiful!
Salute Black beauty with iconic trends steeped in Black culture and reimagined for a new generation.
Makeup: Back to the future
It’s a blast from the past as runways serve up a generous dose of nostalgia.
Purple haze: We’re not over the Y2K era just yet — and for good reason. As we borrow from 2000s girl groups such as TLC, Blaque, and Destiny’s Child, expect to see cool-toned eyeshadow everywhere. As seen at Valentino, go for a saturated wash over eyelids in purple, lilac, and plum shades, then add violet blush or highlighters with lilac undertones.
Try: MAC Eyeshadow in Stars n’ Rockets, R355; Playgirl Beauty Double Trouble Eyeshadow & Liner in Luella, R60.
Disco Lash: Taking inspiration from the disco days of the R&B funk scene with lashes that frame the eyes in bold, theatrical textures and colourways, as seen at Prada, Valentino, and Andreadamo. Whether you go for falsies or multiple lashings of mascara, try statement spidery styles or update the look with pastels, glitter or feather lash extensions attached to the outer corners of the eye.
Try: Lancôme Lash Idôle Waterproof Mascara in 01 Glossy Black 9ml, R420; MAC Free Spirit Lash 7, R325.
90s brownie: Contrary to TikTok belief, this trend was not invented by Hailey Bieber — it has been a part of Black culture for years. The brown-lined lip topped with a layer of clear gloss may have started off as an answer to the lack of products for Black women, but is now redefined. As seen at Drome and Iceberg, start by lining the lip with a brown lip liner, blurring out harsh edges with the finger. Finish off with a layer of brown-tinted gloss for an updated 1990s feel.
Try: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper in Hot Chocolit, R505, arcstore.co.za; Clinique Quickliner for Lips Intense in Café, R355.
Beauty road test: Mad about melanin
Celebrate skin with these tips for finding your perfect foundation shade.
Find your undertone: Foundation shades (and skin) are not as basic as light, medium, and dark, so find a shade that also matches your undertone. Skin can have a cool, neutral or warm undertone.
Swatch on the jawline: Avoid getting the wrong shade by testing foundation along your neck and jawline. Since the face is exposed to the sun and products, it tends not to be a true reflection of your natural skin tone. Swatching shades on the jawline will ensure that you get the closest match.
Swipe-three rule: Never swatch just one foundation shade. Always go for at least three shades — one you feel could be your match, one darker, and one lighter. Your perfect shade match should be undetectable when applied, so always go for the one that seems to disappear compared to the other two shades.
Always shade-match in natural light: Matching under a store’s fluorescent lighting does not accurately show how the foundation will look, so it’s important to check it in natural light too to make a more informed decision.
Wear it out for a day: If you shade-match in store, walk outside into natural light to check the shade and try to wear the foundation for the rest of the day to see how it lasts, reacts with your skin, and oxidizes or changes when interacting with air.