Majority of people living in hijacked buildings are not South Africans, says Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says it is not the responsibility of the South African government to provide housing for illegal immigrants living in hijacked buildings.

Responding to questions about the Johannesburg fire that claimed the lives of at least 73 people in the early hours of Thursday, Ntshavheni said South Africa does not have a housing crisis on its hands.

Speaking during a post-cabinet briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, the minister was asked whether the government had a national strategy to deal with hijacked buildings in the country's city centres.

“The fact that it is a hijacked building does not change much, there are lives that have been lost,” she said.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that a fire broke out in a building in Johannesburg's city centre causing multiple fatalities and injuries. The death toll currently stands at 73 and is likely to increase.

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters were alerted to the fire in a building on the corner of Delvers and Albert streets at about 1.30am.