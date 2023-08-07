Ponahalo Mojapelo is fashion’s new chameleon

“I want to be a singer, dancer, actor, and ‘modella’,” the seven-year-old Ponahalo Mojapelo once wrote in her diary. She smiles at the memory. “That’s what I thought it was at the time — modella.”

Now 23, Mojapelo is living that supermodel dream on the set of her SMag cover shoot, styled in G-Star RAW. Sporting her signature edgy mullet, with every look she effortlessly transforms herself into a different character, informed by the styling. But she’s a vision in an off-kilter bow-top with a matching pleated and sculptural skirt from the denim brand’s collaboration with couturier David Laport. When she steps out of the changing room, the entire set reverberates with gasps. Mojapelo lives for that kind of drama, an avant-garde moment we later dub “denim extravaganza”.

“It was super comfortable,” Mojapelo says when I call it impractical. “That’s me. I love big and bold. That ‘can’t find this on anyone else’ feel. That’s just my style, I love drama, standing out, and it’s practical to me. That look is iconic.”

The voluminous garment — big and bold — perfectly sums up Mojapelo’s seven-year modelling career.

Next, we joke about how, when she was sent an email asking her to be our Woman of the Year in Fashion and Beauty, her response was lightning fast, as though she was just waiting there for it to land in her inbox and then immediately hitting reply with a resounding “Yes.”