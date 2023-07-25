“We are also a community where poverty is rife, and this is why representation is very important for me. Seeing someone on television go for their books was enough for me to see that I too can do it – that’s the reason why I am here, to show the kids back home that it is possible.”
Miss SA top 10 Nande Mabala wants to ‘show the kids back home that it is possible’
Nande Mabala comes from a community where poverty is rife
Image: Supplied.
Being from a small township with limited opportunities is what fuelled the fire within Miss SA hopeful Nande Mabala, who is one of the finalists vying for this year’s crown.
The 26-year-old was born and bred in Zwelethemba near Worcester in the Western Cape. She currently resides in Observatory, Cape Town. She holds a B A degree in industrial psychology, political science and sociology from the university of the Western Cape. She is also a freelance marketing assistant and model.
The winner will be crowned on August 13 at a prestigious ceremony at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria.
“I come from a very close-knit community which believes that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’. Everyone takes turns in molding you into the person you become, which motivated me into implementing that as a part of my advocacy plan,” said Mabala.
“Seeing that my township is quite small and is positioned right at the end of most places in the area, we don’t necessarily find anyone who chases their dreams or does anything outside of the norm, they rather work in the same industry, which is the food service industry.
“We are also a community where poverty is rife, and this is why representation is very important for me. Seeing someone on television go for their books was enough for me to see that I too can do it – that’s the reason why I am here, to show the kids back home that it is possible.”
Mabala is no stranger to beauty pageants having entered Miss Mamelodi Sundowns and being crowned second princess.
“I grew up as a shy and timid child. I was always in my room reading a book or watching television. As much as I kept to myself, I am also very strong-willed, no one could easily change my mind, which I think is a great trait to have,” she said.
“Both my parents were in the army. My dad went to exile and ended up working in the army and my mother worked in the navy. As a child I moved a lot, I went to six schools but that helped me to be quick on my feet with getting to know people or adjusting to a new environment.”
Over the weekend, the Crown Chasers showcased an episode on S3 where it followed the ten Miss SA hopefuls on a trip to Mauritius – a moment that changed Mabala’s perspective on life and her purpose.
“It was my first international trip so you can imagine how excited I was. I also got to connect with the other girls on a more personal and deeper level than I ever expected,” she said.
“I have grown very close to Homba Mazaleni, she was actually the first woman I met in the group. We met at the airport when we first started this Miss SA journey and I love how fun and caring she is.”
If she wins, Mabala plans to educate young minds in the foundation phase on how to become future leaders and help them realise their full potential despite any obstacle.
