We are in the age of peak collaborations with designers from Thebe Magugu to Palesa Mokubung, Nao Serati, Wanda Laphoto, Laduma Ngxokolo and David Tlale joining forces with other fashion giants for capsule partnerships.
While some collabs have made zero sense, outside of being a marketing ploy based on an Instagram algorithm, in recent years many have redefined how high-fashion is consumed; some have injected modernity into dated brands and even ushered a new wave where streetwear intersects with luxury.
One of the most influential voices in fashion today, Rich Mnisi, with a path-breaking catalogue, has partnered with Swedish retailer H&M. He explains how their eco-friendly union was formed, shaking up culture and staying consistent.
Take us through your latest collaboration with H&M?
We selected 24 of our favourite graphics, prints and shapes from across recent collections and reinterpreted them on key pieces for the season, with plenty of seasonless staples in the mix as well. We were drawn to this opportunity because of the responsible sourcing, repurposing existing materials/pieces to make something beautiful that reduces waste.
I’m also excited to bring a piece of the Rich Mnisi story to more of the people who have been so vocally supportive of me and my team and the work we do with this brand. I am so grateful for everything we have and the people who have helped us make that happen. This collection with H&M helps us show love to them.
How different is this collaboration from others (Adidas) that you have done?
They’re all different, because every collaboration is like having a conversation with a new person or a new brand voice. I have my strong views, they have theirs, so the results of the conversation are impactful, together we can form an even stronger perspective and share it with the world.
Collabs in season: Rich Mnisi on his partnership with retail giant
Collection was printed using a Cape Town-based screen printing supplier
Image: supplied
What kind of work went into making the collection?
We bounced a lot of ideas and collaborated closely on the creative and production process of the campaign. The garments supplied by H&M features high quality basics with relaxed and oversized fits and was the perfect canvas for our iconic prints. The collection is made from more sustainably sourced materials including cotton pieces that are made of 100% in-conversion cotton – fibre grown by farmers converting to organic farming. The collection was printed locally in SA using a Cape Town-based screen printing supplier.
Image: supplied
What is your favourite piece and why?
I’ve been told that having favourites makes you a bad parent, so I’ll have to say all of them, but the grey hoodie is one that I can see myself wearing a lot.
Looking at your career so far, how would you describe it?
Consistent, fun, impactful, eye opening, silent, loud, hard, humbling and bigger than any goal I could’ve set as a child.
A young Rich Mnisi first coming into the fashion world, what would your advice be to him?
The only validation you need is from yourself. I adopted this much later in my career. When we walk into any room (school, work, a club, etc.), we put almost everything that makes us who we are on a coat hanger in a corner, but that’s the biggest mistake. Everything you’ve been makes you everything you are, and walking on what looks like the “correct” industry path might sound like the right thing to do but it isn’t the natural thing to do – pave your own path.
What would most people be surprised to learn about you?
That I really love being at home – if I had to give a tour of Johannesburg I wouldn’t know where to start, because unless I’m headed to the office, gym or airport, I never leave the house.
Anyone wanting to have a similar career as you, what would your advice be to them?
Stay consistent. Ignore the noise. Learn from the nos and nurture the yeses. Stand your ground. Be patient.
With spring around the corner, what are three trends that everyone should get onboard with?
Local brands, local brands and local brands.
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
