Designers thrilled over wedding gown exposure in Umkhokha

Designers behind the wedding gown that will be worn by Nokubonga in Friday's episode of Umkhokha – The Curse say they opted for a modest and yet stylish gown over a revealing one because she is marrying a leader of the Judea Church.
Nokubonga, who is played by Siphelele Luthuli, will exchange vows with the new leader of Amajudea, Mlungisi (played by Nkanyiso Mchunu), while other church members are against him being the leader. Mlungisi is MaMzobe’s long-lost son who has returned to take over the reigns from Siphamandla, who is a jailbird.
As their new leader, the congregants are expected to bow to Mlungisi.
Nokubanga will come out in style wearing a white gown which signifies purity as someone who is still a virgin, while her hubby will also be wearing a white suit. Her head will be covered with a white organza head-wrap as a sign of respect since she is the next first lady.
The gown is designed by Thabisile Muthwa of weNtuthuko Bridal & Deco in Durban, and uMkhokha’s production head of wardrobe Sylvia Gegana.
Gegana said they had to use four layers in creating the gown with satin fabric. “We added a handwoven lace, hand-sewn beads with an over-skirt that also has four layers of silk lining, satin, tulle and organza. The fabric also had to be light but also classy, hence it is satin.
"We opted for the organza overskirt to ensure that the skirt is not too heavy for the delicate wedding dress, crystals and jewels. Considering that the bride is marrying “Umkhululi [leader]” the dress needed to be modest, ensuring that the bride is covered but also sexy.”
Gegana said after Umkhokha wedding scene, people were likely to follow Nokubonga’s trend of having a head wrap.
“Definitely, especially styling a wedding dress with a head wrap as opposed to a weave or hair is something that is unusual, and we anticipate a similar trend.”
Muthwa said it was a great honour for her to be part of the team that created a dress that will appear in a television show. “It’s a great privilege and honour to have your creation, from concept stage on television, on a show such as Umkhokha. It is just amazing. It means a lot for my career and is a dream come true.”
Designers thrilled over wedding gown exposure in Umkhokha
The style is modest, yet stylish for one marrying a church leader
Image: Supplied
