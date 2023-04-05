Yester locks: Hairstyles made famous by Black women get a revival
Channel the retro beauty of yesteryear as hairstyles made famous by Black women get a revival.
Kiss curls: We love the iconic wavy baby hair formation seen at Philipp Plein, paired with cornrows and slicked-back dos, while the Dior runways gave us baby hairs with a retro twist by way of kiss curls inspired by Josephine Baker. A little more demure, kiss curls featured baby hairs styled in short, C-shaped curls set against the temples and forehead.
Return of the beehive: The beehive or bouffant from the 1960s had a resurgence at the Viktor&Rolf show, where models wore slick, low ponytails paired with a baby fringe and voluminous mini beehive. Whether you choose to wear a wig or your own hair, the beehive gets its modern update with the addition of colour in pastel colourways and a smaller bump over a towering hive.
Finger-wave cornrows: The new generation of cornrows make for the ultimate showpiece. At Christian Dior, cornrows were a breath of fresh air, not braided in the conventional straight-back formation but in a wavy, circular formation that mirrored retro finger waves from the 1920s.
Goth pigtail braids: On the runways, braids got the Wednesday treatment by way of soft, goth-inspired torso-length pigtails crafted with either box braids or wavy, textured hair. Modern and hyper-feminine, these are not your average pre-schooler pigtails but are more grown-up and cooler, worn low with a middle parting and loosened for a more relaxed, effortless feel.