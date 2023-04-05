Yester locks: Hairstyles made famous by Black women get a revival

Return of the beehive: The beehive or bouffant from the 1960s had a resurgence at the Viktor&Rolf show, where models wore slick, low ponytails paired with a baby fringe and voluminous mini beehive. Whether you choose to wear a wig or your own hair, the beehive gets its modern update with the addition of colour in pastel colourways and a smaller bump over a towering hive.