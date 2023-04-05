The Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) has called on the police to find the killers of legal practitioner Zanele Nkosi who was killed outside her law firm in Rustenburg a week ago.
Law Society calls on police to arrest Nkosi's killers
Lawyer was gunned down outside her law firm
Image: Supplied
The Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) has called on the police to find the killers of legal practitioner Zanele Nkosi who was killed outside her law firm in Rustenburg a week ago.
Nkosi, 41, was gunned down by unknown assailants while on her way to her vehicle.
President of the LSSA, Eunice Masipa, said: "We have noted the cowardly act that has robbed Nkosi’s family, colleagues and the country of a fearless woman of strength, committed to making South Africa a better place for all that is a just and equitable country."
"The LSSA shares the despair of everyone who loved and admired her. Masipa has called on the authorities to find the killers of Nkosi so that they could face justice.
Nkosi served as the chairperson of the North West branch of the Black Lawyers Association (BLA) and served on numerous committees of the LSSA.
"She was committed and active in the organised legal profession for many years," said Masipa.
"The LSSA brings together the Black Lawyers Association, the National Association of Democratic Lawyers and independent attorneys in representing the attorneys’ profession in South Africa."
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
