Stars wow at NAACP Image Awards

Image: Getty Images
Angela Bassett in Great Constantine
Image: Getty Images
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor was one of the stars who did double duties this weekend. Bassett stunned in a white Great Constantine jumpsuit with bellow sleeves at the NAACP Image Awards.
Yara Shahidi in Giambattista Valli
Image: Kayla Oaddams
The Grown-ish starlet was an incredible sight in a mini dress by Giambattista Valli couture. The design was ruffled at the hem and had a cape-like train with matching opera gloves.
Gabrielle Union in Versace
Image: Unique Nicole
Spotted alongside her husband Dwyane Wade, Union wore a graphic Versace gown.
Zendaya in Versace
Image: Getty Images
The Euphoria actor also had a busy weekend like Bassett. She outshone in a racy vintage Versace gown from the Italian fashion house’s 2002 couture collection that featured a plunging neckline and a centre thigh-high slit.
Kerry Washington in Fendi
Image: Getty Images
The School for Good and Evil actor had jaws dropping in a Fendi couture gown that was cinched around her waist, complete with a draped slide slit. Washington kept her look red carpet worthy with sparkling spaghetti strap underwear and slicked back wet hair.
Janelle Monáe in Cong Tri
Image: Getty Images
The musician and actor looked sultry in a scarlet floor-length Cong Tri gown with a dramatic waist cut-out and thigh-high slit. Monáe wore the colour head-to-toe, matching the gown with strappy heels and lipstick.
