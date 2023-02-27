×

Fashion & Beauty

Stars wow at NAACP Image Awards

Host Queen Latifah turned heads in burgundy couture gown

By NOMBUSO KUMALO - 27 February 2023 - 15:53
Host Queen Latifah stuns audiences in a Tony Ward gown at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards
Image: Getty Images

Tinseltown was abuzz this weekend as it hosted two major award ceremonies, the 54th National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) Image Awards as well as the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Both the yellow and red carpets displayed outstanding looks from figure-flaunting silhouettes to fabulous fashion moments.

Here is a round-up of the best dressed from the NAACP Image Awards: 

Queen Latifah in Tony Ward

Host of the NAACP Image Awards, Queen Latifah, stunned in four outfit changes of which our favourite was outfit number three. The burgundy couture gown was by designer Tony Ward.  

Angela Bassett in Great Constantine

Angela Bassett outshone in a Great Constantine white jumpsuit at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
Image: Getty Images

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor was one of the stars who did double duties this weekend. Bassett stunned in a white Great Constantine jumpsuit with bellow sleeves at the NAACP Image Awards.  

Yara Shahidi in Giambattista Valli

Yara Shahidi attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
Image: Kayla Oaddams

The Grown-ish starlet was an incredible sight in a mini dress by Giambattista Valli couture. The design was ruffled at the hem and had a cape-like train with matching opera gloves.  

Gabrielle Union in Versace

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
Image: Unique Nicole

Spotted alongside her husband Dwyane Wade, Union wore a graphic Versace gown.  

Zendaya in Versace

Zendaya sparkles on the carpet in a vintage 2002 Versace gown at the NAACP Image Awards.
Image: Getty Images

The Euphoria actor also had a busy weekend like Bassett. She outshone in a racy vintage Versace gown from the Italian fashion house’s 2002 couture collection that featured a plunging neckline and a centre thigh-high slit.  

Kerry Washington in Fendi 

Kerry Washington attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
Image: Getty Images

The School for Good and Evil actor had jaws dropping in a Fendi couture gown that was cinched around her waist, complete with a draped slide slit. Washington kept her look red carpet worthy with sparkling spaghetti strap underwear and slicked back wet hair.  

Janelle Monáe in Cong Tri 

Janelle Monáe looks sultry in red in a Cong Tri gown at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards.
Image: Getty Images

The musician and actor looked sultry in a scarlet floor-length Cong Tri gown with a dramatic waist cut-out and thigh-high slit. Monáe wore the colour head-to-toe, matching the gown with strappy heels and lipstick.  

