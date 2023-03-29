The Sheika Daley effect

Whether you’ve heard of Sheika Daley or not, you have definitely seen her work.

Daley is a self-taught makeup artist with a mathematics background and meticulous eye, and her brush has touched the faces of the world’s most iconic and influential women.

Known for creating her signature melanin-popping, buttery glow on the likes of Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Jodie Turner-Smith, Taraji P Henson, Keke Palmer, Serena Williams, and Nicki Minaj, she’s not only a custodian of Black beauty but is also helping to empower its narrative, one look at a time.

Do you feel a responsibility to shift and redefine the narrative of Black beauty?

At first, I didn't feel like that because, initially, I was just trying to be seen and be respected by my peers. Once you’ve achieved that, there’s a responsibility to make sure that we are seen in our greatest light every single time.

That’s my goal, every time I work with a client — to make them feel as beautiful and shine as brightly as they possibly can on that red carpet, TV screen or wherever they are. When they feel beautiful, they exude that and make the makeup look even better.