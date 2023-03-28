Shamiso Mosaka: The girl with the dragon tattoo

The beauty of tattoos presents itself in many metaphorical styles. Some get inked as a form of teen rebellion, for others, tattoos symbolise memorable milestones. And for the majority? It’s really not that deep or poetic; painting the skin is about self-expression or perhaps just exquisite body art.

For me it’s skin deep and offers a window into my soul. Using my body as canvas has provided me with art therapy.

It gives me solace when I meet Shamiso Mosaka and we bond over the artform being cathartic, especially for mental healing and tranquillity. As we speak, I’m captivated by the word “art” tatted on her temple. It forms part of her vast tattoo collection — over 40 designs (but who’s counting).

However, it’s the red dragon tattoo on her profile that’s fire. “I have a habit of self-harming, so when I’m sad I’d rather get a tattoo. That adrenaline. And when I look at my face, I feel lighter. For me, tattoos are a healthy way to deal with pain instead of dabbling in more dangerous things,” she says.

The 24-year-old TV presenter and daughter of veteran broadcaster Azania got her first tattoo at 17. Surprisingly, it was with her famous mother. On Azania’s birthday, Shamiso twisted her arm with an artful ultimatum — buy me a new phone or let’s get matching tattoos.

She admits to being astounded when Azania picked the latter. “She got finessed,” Shamiso quips.

So, they painted “heard by God” (the Hebrew meaning of Azania) on their rib cages. But Azania gave Shamiso a stern warning: she was forbidden from getting another tattoo until she was at least 19.