It’s time to drop bikinis, miniskirts as autumn leaves start falling

It’s that time of the year when the long weekends are plenty and the days indoors are many. With summer being a fling of the past, it’s time to drop the bikinis as we get ready for autumn.

While many might see the seasons that follow as a good time to keep it neutral and simple when it comes to colours and fabrics, this year might be a good time to embrace a bolder approach to getting dressed.

With so many trends being born on and off of social media, one common thread ties them beautifully together – fun. From flirty fabrics to fancy florals, here is a look at the trends to keep your wardrobe fun and fierce.

Barbiecore

Thanks to Gen Z’s love affair with late 1990s and 2000s fashion, trends from yesteryear are reimagined in colourful new ways. Of late, lovers of glamour have seen the pandemic as the killer of glamour, but things are starting to change thanks to the growing Barbiecore aesthetic.

If you have ever owned the doll, the trend is based on the idea of looking like the famous toy. Layer on the pink, don’t be afraid of heels and if you need a break from miniskirts and crop tops, go for velour tracksuits instead.​

Shine bright

While necklaces and chokers are a fun way to bring a little bling to your look, metallic fabrics are quickly becoming the preferred take on bringing the bling. A head-to-toe look is best in cooler temperatures lest you boil in the sun like food wrapped in tin foil.

If you are new to the fabric, try it with metallic or holographic shoes that you can pair with bold printed outfits. Shades can also help you introduce metallics into your closet. Try icy cool nails or makeup looks as well for that extra bit of futuristic fashion.