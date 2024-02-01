Rising hip-hop star Scumie inspired by Michael Jackson

The future of SA hip-hop is in good hands thanks to rising star Scumie.
Real name Zamazitha Mnqandi, she first stepped into the scene in 2021 with one mission on her mind – dominate the international music scene.
At the young age of 18, she is fast being recognised as a leading voice in hip-hop for a generation. Even late rapper Riky Rick gave Scumie his stamp of approval.
“I was 14 when I realised I wanted to make music. I was in high school at the time. I decided to start with making beats and before I knew it, I started rapping to the beats that I’d share on my SoundCloud,” she said.
“I would study other rappers, locally and internationally. This helped me build my foundation and source inspiration.”
Born and bred in Midrand, Johannesburg, Scumie started growing her footprint during the Covid-19 pandemic, at the height of lockdown. She used the period to affiliate herself with the ins and outs of the music industry.
“The first time I shared my song on SoundCloud, it ended up charting – I was in grade 9 at the time. My name then started being known. In December 2021, I dropped my EP and by the 31st I was already trending. I knew that my life had changed forever,” she said.
“All of a sudden, there’s Blxckie and Lucas Raps in my DMs [direct messages] … I didn’t anticipate any of this to happen. I couldn’t fathom why people like my sound or the way I rap.
“I soon realised that the game needed someone like me.”
Being the youngest artist to feature on concerts such as Cotton Fest, Scumie cites Michael Jackson as one of her biggest influences.
“My dad used to buy me CDs of Michael Jackson’s live performances. Every time I put them on, I would always imagine my parents’ living room being the stage. I became obsessed with watching Michael perform and how he used to captivate crowds… I knew that would be me, one day,” she said.
“Michael was a perfectionist – his work ethic was admirable and all that he did was with intention. His love for art sparked mine.”
As she continues to make strides in the SA music scene while mastering her sound, Scumie described the past four years as a blessing.
“I’ve learnt the importance of pacing yourself and taking things slow with much observation. I’ve also learnt that there is nothing wrong with dabbling in different genres. As much as I am a trap artist, doing amapiano doesn’t sound quite bad… there is a plethora of things that I can do as an artist,” she said.
“One thing I am grateful for is that I have a clear view of what I want and how I want my debut album to be. I would like to collaborate with Wizkid one day.”
