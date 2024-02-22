Veteran broadcaster Thuso Motaung has not been fired but will remain off-air for two weeks, the SABC has confirmed.
In a statement, the public broadcaster dismissed several media reports that the popular Lesedi FM on-air personality had been axed.
The SABC also slammed reports that his wife, Lesedi FM and Motsweding FM business manager Mamontha Motaung, has been placed on suspension.
According to the statement, Motaung will be off air for two weeks, citing “operational reasons” as the cause of his temporary departure.
“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted with concern the incorrect reports in the media, which claim that veteran broadcaster Mr Thuso Motaung has been dismissed from Lesedi FM. The reports further claim that Mrs Mamontha Motaung is suspended or dismissed from the SABC,” the statement read.
“The SABC is disappointed at this irresponsible and sensational reporting by various media publications and would like to set the record straight. Mr Thuso Motaung has been temporarily unscheduled for operational reasons and will be back on his programme after two weeks. Mrs Mamontha Motaung is also not dismissed nor is she suspended as it has been falsely reported.”
Nkunyana Nkunyana, affectionately known as Skuzabell, will be filling in for Motaung in his absence.
“The SABC would like to reiterate that whilst the corporation is accountable to the public on various corporate issues, it is imperative to note that it will not discuss any matters pertaining to the employer-employee relationship in the media and public space,” the statement concluded.
Thuso Motaung will be back on-air after two weeks, not fired
Image: Mbuzeni Zulu
