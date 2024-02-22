×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Birthday ends in jail sentence for stokvel fraudster Caleb Ntuli

By TimesLIVE - 22 February 2024 - 15:10
A fraudster has been handed a jail term for duping stokvel investors. Stock photo.
A fraudster has been handed a jail term for duping stokvel investors. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LEONARD ZHUKOVSKY

The man behind the Tshwaranang Stokvel, an investment scheme infamous for promising eastern Free State investors up to 50% interest within 30 days, has been convicted and sentenced for fraud and money-laundering.

Caleb Ntuli, 41, was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment, Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Zweli Mohobeleli said. He was also fined R1.7m, suspended for five years. 

Ntuli was sentenced in the Bethlehem commercial crimes court on Thursday, his birthday.

More than 250 people invested in the Tshwaranang Stokvel between 2016 and 2019, Mohobeleli said. 

Investors cried foul when there were no dividends and Ntuli was nowhere to be found.

Polokwane police hunt for gang who stole woman's stokvel money

Police in Maake in Polokwane, Limpopo, are looking for a gang who allegedly broke into a woman's home and robbed her at gunpoint.
News
2 months ago

The Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation team in Bethlehem traced Ntuli to Palm Ridge in Gauteng, where he was arrested on September 17.

About R8m was lost by investors.

Free State Hawks head Maj-Gen Mokgadi Bokaba commended investigators for their commitment to solving a complex crime.

“Get-rich-quick schemes almost always have the same outcome. The promise of a return on investment is usually too good to be true and must not be believed,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Robbers make off with lobola cash from Free State couple’s home

A Free State couple was robbed of cash intended to pay lobola early on Wednesday morning.
News
2 months ago

Dating scammer who stole from two pensioners jailed for 25 years

Two Eastern Cape women who unwittingly became involved with a dating scammer, losing their pensions to his schemes, have obtained justice.
News
1 week ago

Polokwane woman takes out loan to pay 'prophetess' and dating scammer

Dazzled by a new romance, luxury vehicles and the promise of piles of “cash,” a Limpopo woman has found herself indebted and out of love.
News
2 months ago

Eskom prepaid voucher scam case postponed to next year

The case against 14 people accused of defrauding Eskom by allegedly selling illicit prepaid electricity vouchers has been postponed to June 2024.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism