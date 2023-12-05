First making her TV debut in 2016, Didintle Khunou admits that it took a while for her acting career to take off.
Khunou already knew by age 16 that she belonged on stage and in front of the camera. She then began to hone her acting by starring in school plays.
Eventually, she found herself doing voiceover work, which lead to her recurring role as Modiehi in SABC 2 drama series Mamello in 2016. The following year, she secured a role of Mapula in Mzansi Magic telenovela The Throne.
The 31-year-old actor is the lead star on Amazon Prime fantasy drama In Your Dreams, featuring Kiroshan Naidoo, Jesse Suntele, Sello Maake Ka Ncube, Thando Thabethe, Khabonina Qubeka, Anthony Oseyemi, Tshamano Sebe and Nqobile Sipamla.
“My journey in this industry is definitely a marathon. It was not a quick rise to fame. I’m moving at my own pace and in my own lane,” she said.
“More than anything, I’m embracing God’s timing in my life. I believe I’m growing stronger, wiser and more graceful as I mature. I’m grateful for every single lesson learned. I do believe that [I am] superbly talented and blessed, and the only way is up from here.”
Hailing from Klerksdorp, North West, she became a household as Esther Ndlovu in the telenovela Isono. She also made a splash as Celie in the Janice Honeyman production of The Colour Purple Musical at the Joburg Theatre. The role earned her a Naledi Award and the Broadway World Online Award for Best Lead Actress In a Musical.
'I was born to be a storyteller', says actor Didintle Khunou
TV star dreams of starring in a blockbuster animation film one day
Image: Supplied.
First making her TV debut in 2016, Didintle Khunou admits that it took a while for her acting career to take off.
Khunou already knew by age 16 that she belonged on stage and in front of the camera. She then began to hone her acting by starring in school plays.
Eventually, she found herself doing voiceover work, which lead to her recurring role as Modiehi in SABC 2 drama series Mamello in 2016. The following year, she secured a role of Mapula in Mzansi Magic telenovela The Throne.
The 31-year-old actor is the lead star on Amazon Prime fantasy drama In Your Dreams, featuring Kiroshan Naidoo, Jesse Suntele, Sello Maake Ka Ncube, Thando Thabethe, Khabonina Qubeka, Anthony Oseyemi, Tshamano Sebe and Nqobile Sipamla.
“My journey in this industry is definitely a marathon. It was not a quick rise to fame. I’m moving at my own pace and in my own lane,” she said.
“More than anything, I’m embracing God’s timing in my life. I believe I’m growing stronger, wiser and more graceful as I mature. I’m grateful for every single lesson learned. I do believe that [I am] superbly talented and blessed, and the only way is up from here.”
Hailing from Klerksdorp, North West, she became a household as Esther Ndlovu in the telenovela Isono. She also made a splash as Celie in the Janice Honeyman production of The Colour Purple Musical at the Joburg Theatre. The role earned her a Naledi Award and the Broadway World Online Award for Best Lead Actress In a Musical.
“One of the most challenging things about the industry is getting your foot in the door and maintaining that upward momentum,” she said.
“However, what tends to help is having a strong support system and team behind you, if you have that, I believe you can achieve anything.”
“I was born for this; I don’t care how cliché that may sound but I am a natural storyteller. There are many different forms of storytelling that I’ve now ventured into but this is who I am and I’m proud to be a vessel of God, used as a mirror to reflect the human condition to mankind."
Khunou recently founded her own production company with hopes to embark on her journey as a producer and film director.
“I’ve already played a variety of characters, but at the moment I’m dreaming about starring in a blockbuster animation film or anime series,” she said.
“Honestly, I’m an open vessel, I have so much range and there are too many stories to tell for me to pin myself down to any specific ‘dream’ role.
“My aspirations are more about who I’d love to be directed by and that would be Ryan Coogler, Ava Duvernay, Jeymes Samuel, Spike Lee, Jordan Peele, Mandla Dube, Barry Jenkins, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tyler Perry and the list goes on.”
Actor-cum-designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa debuts latest collection at historic Apartheid Museum
TV doyenne Zandi Nhlapo back on screens ‘not as actor but host’
Samkelo Ndlovu back as Minky on Adulting after break
Noxolo Dlamini: A 21st-century action hero
Hellen Motsuki: La femme fatale
Nakhane’s eclectic show has audience hypnotised
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos