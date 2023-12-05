A Johannesburg metro police officer was shot and wounded when he tried to help a woman allegedly being assaulted by her boyfriend.
The alleged abuser was traced and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder.
Officer Levonne Jonas was off duty when he witnessed a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend at the N1 South Olifantsfontein Road onramp in Midrand on Monday, JMPD spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said.
Jonas introduced himself as a policeman and attempted to stop the assault. But he was overpowered and disarmed of his firearm. The man shot him before driving away, leaving his girlfriend and the officer lying on the ground.
Other JMPD officers swiftly responded and arrested the suspect, Fihla said.
“Officer Jonas was immediately rushed to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds to the left arm and right leg, and one round grazing his head. He is in a stable condition.”
TimesLIVE
'Abuser' shoots metro cop who came to victim’s aid on Midrand highway
Image: Reuben Goldberg
