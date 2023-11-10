Sowetan SMag editor Emmanuel Tjiya says taking Media of the Year at this year's Feather Awards is recognition of the team and contributors' dedication and hard work.
It was awarded jointly to SMag and YFM’s The Lunch League.
“This win could not have come at a better time, as I celebrate two years as the editor of SMag this month. All the dedication and hard work has paid off. It takes a village, but at the forefront is our content producers Masego Seemela and Nombuso Kumalo, who have shown great commitment in delivering excellent journalism,” said Tjiya.
“Thank you to all the contributors who have used SMag as a vessel of artistic expression and freedom. But above all, thank you to our readers, the SMaggers, for making SMag the barometer of the cultural zeitgeist, youthquake and style.
“Our job is that of storytelling, we remain committed to unapologetically shining the light on LGBTQIA+ matters with love, integrity, respect, compassion and dignity.”
The other winners include:
Best Styled Individual (Joint Award) – Ponahalo Mojapelo and Yaya Mavundla
Hunk of the Year – Thembinkosi Mthembu
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year – Mrs Mops
Sports Personality of the Year– Andile Dlamini
Role Model of the Year – Tony Kruger
Cutest Couple – Buhlebendalo & Botshelo
Hot Chick of the Year — Homba Mazaleni
Fag Hag of the Year – Tamara Dey
Designer of the Year (new category) – Otiz Seflo
Musician of the Year – Bongezizwe Mabandla
Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign) –Tshiamo Modisane
Drama Queen – Lebo M
Social Media Personality of the Year – Sabelo The Creator
Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector – Nike
Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement – Phuti Lekoloane Foundation
Best Rainbow Parenting – Zodwa Rannyadi and Nandipha Jovuka and Abraham Sebidi
African Feather of the Year – Samuell Matsikure
Thandiswa Mazwai was awarded the Simon Nkoli Award
SMag scoops Media of the Year at Feather Awards
Editor lauds team for shining light on LGBTQIA+ matters
Sowetan SMag editor Emmanuel Tjiya says taking Media of the Year at this year's Feather Awards is recognition of the team and contributors' dedication and hard work.
It was awarded jointly to SMag and YFM’s The Lunch League.
“This win could not have come at a better time, as I celebrate two years as the editor of SMag this month. All the dedication and hard work has paid off. It takes a village, but at the forefront is our content producers Masego Seemela and Nombuso Kumalo, who have shown great commitment in delivering excellent journalism,” said Tjiya.
“Thank you to all the contributors who have used SMag as a vessel of artistic expression and freedom. But above all, thank you to our readers, the SMaggers, for making SMag the barometer of the cultural zeitgeist, youthquake and style.
“Our job is that of storytelling, we remain committed to unapologetically shining the light on LGBTQIA+ matters with love, integrity, respect, compassion and dignity.”
The other winners include:
Best Styled Individual (Joint Award) – Ponahalo Mojapelo and Yaya Mavundla
Hunk of the Year – Thembinkosi Mthembu
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year – Mrs Mops
Sports Personality of the Year– Andile Dlamini
Role Model of the Year – Tony Kruger
Cutest Couple – Buhlebendalo & Botshelo
Hot Chick of the Year — Homba Mazaleni
Fag Hag of the Year – Tamara Dey
Designer of the Year (new category) – Otiz Seflo
Musician of the Year – Bongezizwe Mabandla
Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign) –Tshiamo Modisane
Drama Queen – Lebo M
Social Media Personality of the Year – Sabelo The Creator
Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector – Nike
Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement – Phuti Lekoloane Foundation
Best Rainbow Parenting – Zodwa Rannyadi and Nandipha Jovuka and Abraham Sebidi
African Feather of the Year – Samuell Matsikure
Thandiswa Mazwai was awarded the Simon Nkoli Award
Feather Awards announces list of nominees and SMag gets the nod
LGBTQI+ community deserves entrenched rights, not tolerance – Lasizwe
Musa Keys, Doja Cat bring Mzansi flavour to MTV Video Music Awards
Makhadzi sizzles as A-listers kick off SA Fashion Week in style
Hanging out with the Birth of Stars trio
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos