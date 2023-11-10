×

Culture

SMag scoops Media of the Year at Feather Awards

Editor lauds team for shining light on LGBTQIA+ matters

By Sowetan Reporter - 10 November 2023 - 00:55
S Mag Youth Covers.
S Mag Youth Covers.

Sowetan SMag editor Emmanuel Tjiya says taking Media of the Year at this year's Feather Awards is recognition of the team and contributors' dedication and hard work.

It was awarded jointly to SMag and YFM’s The Lunch League.

“This win could not have come at a better time, as I celebrate two years as the editor of SMag this month. All the dedication and hard work has paid off. It takes a village, but at the forefront is our content producers Masego Seemela and Nombuso Kumalo, who have shown great commitment in delivering excellent journalism,” said Tjiya.

“Thank you to all the contributors who have used SMag as a vessel of artistic expression and freedom. But above all, thank you to our readers, the SMaggers, for making SMag the barometer of the cultural zeitgeist, youthquake and style.

“Our job is that of storytelling, we remain committed to unapologetically shining the light on LGBTQIA+ matters with love, integrity, respect, compassion and dignity.”

The other winners include:

Best Styled Individual (Joint Award) – Ponahalo Mojapelo and Yaya Mavundla 

Hunk of the Year – Thembinkosi Mthembu

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year – Mrs Mops

Sports Personality of the Year– Andile Dlamini

Role Model of the Year – Tony Kruger

Cutest Couple – Buhlebendalo & Botshelo

Hot Chick of the Year — Homba Mazaleni

Fag Hag of the Year – Tamara Dey

Designer of the Year (new category) – Otiz Seflo

Musician of the Year – Bongezizwe Mabandla

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign) –Tshiamo Modisane 

Drama Queen – Lebo M

Social Media Personality of the Year – Sabelo The Creator 

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector – Nike

Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement – Phuti Lekoloane Foundation

Best Rainbow Parenting – Zodwa Rannyadi and Nandipha Jovuka and Abraham Sebidi

African Feather of the Year – Samuell Matsikure

Thandiswa Mazwai was awarded the Simon Nkoli Award

