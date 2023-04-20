×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Fashion & Beauty

Makhadzi sizzles as A-listers kick off SA Fashion Week in style

Thula Sindi, Palesa Mokubung lead showcases on Day 1

By NOMBUSO KUMALO - 20 April 2023 - 15:35
Makhadzi at the SAFW Opening Party in Sandton,
Makhadzi at the SAFW Opening Party in Sandton,
Image: Oupa Bopape

SMag cover star Shamiso Mosaka was joined by other A-listers including Makhadzi to Sandile Mahlangu, Lasizwe Dambuza, Tshiamo Modisane, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Mbali Nkosi, Theo and Vourne Kgosinkwe, Tamara Dey as well as Gigi Lamayne in kicking off SA Fashion Week (SAFW) at the official opening party on Wednesday night in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Other stars in attendance included Quincy Jones (not to be confused with the American music producer), Tumi Powerhouse, Ofentse “Primo” Baloyi, Prince Dube, Wiseman Zitha and Mzukisi Mbane; with performances by Simmy, Musa Keys and DJ Maphorisa.  

The dress code for the night was “New York New York” and the red carpet did not disappoint. Making her debut at the fashion week party, Makhadzi showed off her legs in a blazer dress adorned with sliver chain embellishments.

When asked about her inspiration for her look, she said: “I wanted to look different, because people are used to me wearing takkies so I decided to wear heels and show off my beautiful legs.”

Actor and media personality Tshiamo Modisane at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Actor and media personality Tshiamo Modisane at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Image: supplied

Channelling her inner Sarah Jessica Parker, Modisane donned a cropped classic white shirt with a ball-gown skirt. She finished off the get-up with a diamante choker, styled with a black and pink wide brim hat. Modisane’s fashion must-have?

“I’m a sucker for chocker and that is one thing that you will always find me wearing, with accessories and a hat,” she shared.

Media personality Lasize Dambuza at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Media personality Lasize Dambuza at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Image: supplied

Dressed in variations of black, Dambuza walked the red carpet in suiting with feather accent, glittery mesh vest and leather gloves.

“I’m looking forward to seeing prints, unorthodox fashion, something that has never been done before that will spark conversation,” he said.  

Tik Tok star Quincy Jones at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Tik Tok star Quincy Jones at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Image: supplied

Dripped in sparkles and chains Tik Toker Jones stunned in the season’s hottest menswear jumpsuit, covered in glitter and polished off the outfit with leather accessories.

“I was looking for something in a dark colour with a little bit of love, and my designer Rome gave me a lot of it but just the perfect amount,” Jones said. 

SAFW officially launched on Thursday night at Mall of Africa, Midrand, with the new talent search designers, Thula Sindi and Palesa Mokubung. 

Day two on Friday will see shows by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s label Essie, with Ephymol and Sun Goddess closing off on Saturday. 

Actor Sandile Mahlangu Actor at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Actor Sandile Mahlangu Actor at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Image: supplied
Media personality Mbali Nkosi at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Media personality Mbali Nkosi at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Image: supplied
Actor and media personality Candice Modiselle posing at the SAFW opening party red carpet in Sandton.
Actor and media personality Candice Modiselle posing at the SAFW opening party red carpet in Sandton.
Image: supplied
Rapper Gigi Lamayne at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Rapper Gigi Lamayne at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Image: supplied
Musician Tamara Dey at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Musician Tamara Dey at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Image: supplied
Actor Nambitha Ben-Mazwi at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Actor Nambitha Ben-Mazwi at the SAFW opening party red carpet.
Image: supplied
Musician Simmy performs for guests at the SAFW opening party.
Musician Simmy performs for guests at the SAFW opening party.
Image: supplied
Musician Musa Keys playing set at the SAFW opening party event.
Musician Musa Keys playing set at the SAFW opening party event.
Image: supplied
Media personality Tumi Powerhouse at the SAFW opening party.
Media personality Tumi Powerhouse at the SAFW opening party.
Image: supplied
DJ Maphorisa playing a set at the SAFW opening party.
DJ Maphorisa playing a set at the SAFW opening party.
Image: supplied

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi