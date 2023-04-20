SMag cover star Shamiso Mosaka was joined by other A-listers including Makhadzi to Sandile Mahlangu, Lasizwe Dambuza, Tshiamo Modisane, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Mbali Nkosi, Theo and Vourne Kgosinkwe, Tamara Dey as well as Gigi Lamayne in kicking off SA Fashion Week (SAFW) at the official opening party on Wednesday night in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Other stars in attendance included Quincy Jones (not to be confused with the American music producer), Tumi Powerhouse, Ofentse “Primo” Baloyi, Prince Dube, Wiseman Zitha and Mzukisi Mbane; with performances by Simmy, Musa Keys and DJ Maphorisa.
Makhadzi sizzles as A-listers kick off SA Fashion Week in style
Thula Sindi, Palesa Mokubung lead showcases on Day 1
Image: Oupa Bopape
SMag cover star Shamiso Mosaka was joined by other A-listers including Makhadzi to Sandile Mahlangu, Lasizwe Dambuza, Tshiamo Modisane, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Mbali Nkosi, Theo and Vourne Kgosinkwe, Tamara Dey as well as Gigi Lamayne in kicking off SA Fashion Week (SAFW) at the official opening party on Wednesday night in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Other stars in attendance included Quincy Jones (not to be confused with the American music producer), Tumi Powerhouse, Ofentse “Primo” Baloyi, Prince Dube, Wiseman Zitha and Mzukisi Mbane; with performances by Simmy, Musa Keys and DJ Maphorisa.
The dress code for the night was “New York New York” and the red carpet did not disappoint. Making her debut at the fashion week party, Makhadzi showed off her legs in a blazer dress adorned with sliver chain embellishments.
When asked about her inspiration for her look, she said: “I wanted to look different, because people are used to me wearing takkies so I decided to wear heels and show off my beautiful legs.”
Image: supplied
Channelling her inner Sarah Jessica Parker, Modisane donned a cropped classic white shirt with a ball-gown skirt. She finished off the get-up with a diamante choker, styled with a black and pink wide brim hat. Modisane’s fashion must-have?
“I’m a sucker for chocker and that is one thing that you will always find me wearing, with accessories and a hat,” she shared.
Image: supplied
Dressed in variations of black, Dambuza walked the red carpet in suiting with feather accent, glittery mesh vest and leather gloves.
“I’m looking forward to seeing prints, unorthodox fashion, something that has never been done before that will spark conversation,” he said.
Image: supplied
Dripped in sparkles and chains Tik Toker Jones stunned in the season’s hottest menswear jumpsuit, covered in glitter and polished off the outfit with leather accessories.
“I was looking for something in a dark colour with a little bit of love, and my designer Rome gave me a lot of it but just the perfect amount,” Jones said.
SAFW officially launched on Thursday night at Mall of Africa, Midrand, with the new talent search designers, Thula Sindi and Palesa Mokubung.
Day two on Friday will see shows by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s label Essie, with Ephymol and Sun Goddess closing off on Saturday.
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos