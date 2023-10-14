Sicela sithi hooray because Sowetan SMag has been nominated for the Media of the Year award at this year's Feather Awards.
The news of the nomination was made by the organisation on Friday at The Firs in Rosebank, Johannesburg. The nominees also include minister of electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
SMag is will be ducking it out with YFM’s The Lunch League and Kasi 2 Kasi Queer Cinema.
As its mission continues to be anchored on celebrating diversity and inclusivity, the award ceremony will be held at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on November 9.
The prestigious occasion will be hosted by the Modiselle sisters, Refilwe, Bontle and Candice, for the third time in a row.
Nominated in the Best Social Media Personality award category is Sabelo Hadebe, affectionately known as Sabelo the Kreator. He is up against Sethu Nkosi and Barbie Jackson.
“I’m still shocked and surprised but I think this is a good start, especially for the type of content and work that I put in,” says Hadebe.
“My content is different and relatable to my followers hence I think I stand a better chance of winning and walking away with this award.”
Feather Awards announces list of nominees and SMag gets the nod
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
Former SMag cover star Ponahalo Mojapelo is excited to be nominated as the Best Styled Individual.
“This is my second nomination, so it’s not a mistake. My works speaks for itself. I’m glad that I am being noticed for my fierce take on fashion,” says the sassy fashionista.
“Should I win the award, I’m firstly, going to cry because I feel like no one has so much drive as me at this age. I just hope to bag it!”
This year, the Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to the multi-talented, award-winning SA sweetheart Thandiswa Mazwai.
Image: Supplied.
Soulful songstress Buhlebendalo Mda and her partner Botshelo are nominated in the Best Couple category.
Speaking to SMag, Mda says the nomination was more for their child than anyone else.
“We’re feeling very excited… being nominated means that our love is being celebrated and it’s such a beautiful thing,” said Botshelo.
“I am happy to be this recognised… our love is so special and I’m glad people see it,” said Mda. “We are dedicating this award to our child as a representation of what love is.”
Image: Supplied.
Here’s a full list of the nominees:
And the 2023 Nominees for the Feather Awards XV are:
Best Styled Individual
Hunk of the Year
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
Sports Personality of the Year
Role Model of the Year
Cutest Couple
Hot Chick of the Year
Media Award of the Year.
Fag Hag of the Year
Designer of the Year (new category)
Musician
Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)
Drama Queen
Social Media Personality of the Year
Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector
Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Public Sector
Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement
Best Rainbow Parenting
Image: Supplied.
