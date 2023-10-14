×

Culture

Feather Awards announces list of nominees and SMag gets the nod

14 October 2023 - 10:15
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Former SMag cover star Ponahalo Mojapelo nominated in the Best Styled Individual category at the Feather Awards.
Image: Supplied.

Sicela sithi hooray because Sowetan SMag has been nominated for the Media of the Year award at this year's Feather Awards. 

The news of the nomination was made by the organisation on Friday at The Firs in Rosebank, Johannesburg. The nominees also include minister of electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

SMag is will be ducking it out with YFM’s The Lunch League and Kasi 2 Kasi Queer Cinema. 

As its mission continues to be anchored on celebrating diversity and inclusivity, the award ceremony will be held at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on November 9. 

The prestigious occasion will be hosted by the Modiselle sisters, Refilwe, Bontle and Candice, for the third time in a row.

Nominated in the Best Social Media Personality award category is Sabelo Hadebe, affectionately known as Sabelo the Kreator. He is up against Sethu Nkosi and Barbie Jackson. 

“I’m still shocked and surprised but I think this is a good start, especially for the type of content and work that I put in,” says Hadebe. 

“My content is different and relatable to my followers hence I think I stand a better chance of winning and walking away with this award.”

Sabelo The Kreator.
Image: Supplied.

Former SMag cover star Ponahalo Mojapelo is excited to be nominated as the Best Styled Individual. 

“This is my second nomination, so it’s not a mistake. My works speaks for itself. I’m glad that I am being noticed for my fierce take on fashion,” says the sassy fashionista. 

“Should I win the award, I’m firstly, going to cry because I feel like no one has so much drive as me at this age. I just hope to bag it!” 

This year, the Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to the multi-talented, award-winning SA sweetheart Thandiswa Mazwai.

Legendary singer Thandiswa Mazwai.
Image: Supplied.

Soulful songstress Buhlebendalo Mda and her partner Botshelo are nominated in the Best Couple category. 

Speaking to SMag, Mda says the nomination was more for their child than anyone else. 

“We’re feeling very excited… being nominated means that our love is being celebrated and it’s such a beautiful thing,” said Botshelo. 

“I am happy to be this recognised… our love is so special and I’m glad people see it,” said Mda. “We are dedicating this award to our child as a representation of what love is.”

Soulful songstress Buhlebendalo Mda and her partner Botshelo (right).
Image: Supplied.

Here’s a full list of the nominees

And the 2023 Nominees for the Feather Awards XV are:

 Best Styled Individual 

  • Musa Keys
  • Ponahalo Mojapelo
  • Yaya Mavundla

Hunk of the Year 

  • Thembinkosi Mthembu
  • Mondli Makhoba
  • Toss

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

  • Mrs Mops
  • Sorisha Naidoo
  • Swanky Jerry

Sports Personality of the Year

  • Andile Dlamini
  • Akani Simbine 
  • SA Netball 

Role Model of the Year

  • The Fruit Basket
  • Tony Kruger
  • Patsy P. Alley 

Cutest Couple

  • Mandisa Mfeka & Kenay
  • Buhlebendalo Mda & Botshelo
  • Xihla & Busi

Hot Chick of the Year

  • Uncle Waffles
  • Homba Mazaleni
  • Mordecai

Media Award of the Year. 

  • The Lunch League
  • Sowetan / S Mag
  • Kasi 2 Kasi Queer Cinema 

Fag Hag of the Year 

  • Nhlanhla Mafu
  • Tamara Dey
  • Musa Mthombeni

Designer of the Year (new category)

  • Gert-Johan Coetzee
  • Otiz Seflo
  • Lulama Wolf

Musician 

  • Tyler ICU
  • Bongezizwe Mabandla
  • Lloyiso

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)

  • Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho
  • Tshiamo
  • Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Drama Queen

  • Joku
  • Lebo M
  • Ayanda Ncwane

Social Media Personality of the Year  

  • Sethu Nkosi
  • Barbie Jackson
  • Sabelo the Kreator 

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector 

  • Miss SA
  • Woolworths
  • Nike

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Public Sector 

  • Do Better

Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement 

  • Sacred Heart School
  • Phuti Lekoloane Foundation
  • WAQE

Best Rainbow Parenting 

  • Zodwa Rannyadi
  • Nandipha Jovuka
  • Abraham Sebidi.
Thandiswa Mazwai with Buhlebendalo Mda.
Image: Supplied.
Madison Square Garden performance was my chance to shine – Shota

Mnqobi “Shota” Mdabe has described his guest performance during DJ Black Coffee’s concert at Madison Square Garden in New York as life changing.
S Mag
1 day ago

Three Samas nominations are affirming – Lloyiso

Idols SA alumni Lloyiso is a three-time South African Music Awards (Samas) nominee and that kind of mainstream recognition is not something he takes ...
S Mag
1 day ago

SMag as always is here to lend you a sartorial hand

Turn heads with this summer essential style guide inspired by the recent international collections
S Mag
2 days ago

'Old school hip-hop a stepping stone for me' says Thato Saul

As a lyricist at heart, rising hip-hop star Thato Saul hopes to one day become as big as his idol American Grammy award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar.
S Mag
3 days ago

PapiNiceTingz gets his television break on telenovela The River

Social media sensation Atlegang Songo, popularly known as PapiNiceTingz, is making his acting debut on The River – which is a life-long dream come ...
S Mag
4 days ago

LGBTQI+ community deserves entrenched rights, not tolerance – Lasizwe

Content creator Lasizwe Dambuza feels more should be done by the society at large to be more inclusive of the LGBTQI+ community – as opposed to just ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Thandiswa Mazwai named as Simon Nkoli Award recipient

Afro-soul musician Thandiswa Mazwai has been named the recipient for the Simon Nkoli Award at the 15th annual Feathers Awards.
S Mag
5 days ago

