Rebranding the best career move for DJ and producer Mörda

For Mörda, rebranding into a new moniker has turned out to be the best career move for the house and Afro-tech DJ and producer, formerly known as Murdah Bongz – the one half of popular duo Black Motion.
Under the new stage name, birthed last year, he has released two albums, Asante and Asante II, which are an ode to his daughter. The albums feature artists Oscar Mbo, Murumba Pitch, Nhlonipho, Nkosazana Daughter, Brenden Praise, Mhaw Keys and Focalistic.
Real name Bongani Mohosana, the 36-year-old musician, married to DJ Zinhle, opened up to SMag about stepping up as a father and husband, the importance of family values and his dream to make music with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.
You’ve been in the industry for close to 15 years, how would you describe your journey?
It keeps growing and I keep evolving as an artist. Since the beginning of my career, I’ve always been ready to learn from those who are as passionate about music as I am.
What have been your clear highlights?
Meeting most of my heroes and working with them. The highlight that stands out the most, which is such a blessing, is embarking on my new journey as a solo artist.
What led to you rebranding?
I wanted growth. I had the hunger to grow and felt the time was now or never.
How has the reception been so far towards your “new” stage name?
I tend to think people like it because it sounds like a Jean-Michel Basquiat or Andy Warhol. It’s more artistic.
How has your journey been so far as a solo artist?
Scary, yet thrilling and exciting. Overall, it has been quite a glorifying experience.
When making music, how do you pick the right artists to collaborate with?
Energy is everything and an appreciation for music is important to me. I want to work with people who care about the artistry of making music, which I think is where the magic happens.
The music industry can be demanding, how do to stay clear-minded?
I enjoy surrounding myself with my family. My wife and I have built a strong support structure for each other. She supports me and that makes life easier.
Who has been your biggest cheerleader during this transition as a solo artist?
The one and only, DJ Zinhle.
Which artists (locally or internationally) are on your bucket list of collaborations?
Burna Boy is someone I want to work with. I absolutely love his energy on stage and in his songs.
How did AKA’s [DJ Zinhle and AKA are parents to daughter Kairo] death earlier this year impact your family dynamic?
I’m Zinhle’s husband and I’m also Kairo’s father. It’s my duty to take care of my family as well as Kiernan’s [Forbes, AKA's birth name] family.
What are the joys of life?
When you are able to smile with the people close to you.
What’s next for Mörda?
Building a brand that I can put on T-shirts. Also enhancing my business acumen on other business ventures that I am already dabbling in.
