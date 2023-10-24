“One of my biggest highlights was singing alongside Musa Sukwene [former Idols SA winner] who is one of the singers I grew up looking up to,” he said.
My time on Idols SA might be up, but not my music journey – Nkosi Shange
Contestant says he was honoured being on the singing competition
Image: Supplied.
Nkosi Shange missed the honour of being crowned champion of the final season of Idols SA by an inch at the weekend by placing fourth, but he remains determined more than anything to make his mark in mainstream music.
With the exit of the 29-year-old, Princess MacDonald, Thabo Ndlovu and Faith Nakana are left to compete in the final three of the singing competition show, which is in its last season.
“My journey on Idols was a beautiful one. I still can’t believe I was on one of the biggest stages I’ve ever set foot on,” Shange said.
“Seeing myself perform every Saturday was quite a blessing and I’m truly honoured to have ever graced such a stage.”
During his time in the competition, Shange wooed television viewers with his rendition of Kiss from a Rose by Seal, Soulfully Yours by Afrotraction and Ringo's timeless love classic Sondela, which showcased his vocal prowess.
“One of my biggest highlights was singing alongside Musa Sukwene [former Idols SA winner] who is one of the singers I grew up looking up to,” he said.
“I also got to meet industry giants such as Dr Tumi and Xolly Mncwango… these are people who have shaped and molded the way I sing.”
Shange’s musical taste and ear come from his mother who used to spend weekends playing gospel songs from artists such as Rebecca Malope and the late Lundi Tyamara.
“I’ve been singing since I was young. I only took a great interest in music when I joined the choir when I was 10. I knew then that music was the way to go,” he recalls.
“In my teens, I was heavily influenced by Vuyo Mokoena who I channel every time I’m on stage.”
With the finale taking place this Saturday, viewers will get to witness the three last standing duke it out with their original studio singles recorded with Idols SA judge JR.
“What’s next for me is more music. I’m praying and hoping that things work out in my favour so that I can make my mark in the music industry,” he said.
“I want to do right to the fans I’ve gained since being in the singing competition by giving them more music. I’ve learnt a lot about music and I can’t wait to implement it in my career.”
