The SABC’s Limpopo-based radio station Thobela FM has confirmed the passing of its presenter Johanna Seboishi Seloga (JJ Menu).
She was 39 years old at the time of her death on Monday.
The SABC said JJ Menu joined Thobela FM in 2007 and presented many shows, including Thoba Matswalo and Re mmogo.
JJ was popular for the Sunday Show Lesang bana and also produced the programme Moremogolo.
Limpopo Combo business manager Madikana Matjila said: “We all are hurt by JJ's passing and wish to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and all our listeners. We hurt also that millions of children and families have lost a servant, as JJ delivered with passion our children's religions programming, as well as our all-time favourite Moremogolo where she served as a producer. We wish to thank all our listeners for sending us their messages of support in this difficult time.”
Tributes have been pouring in for the late kiddies' show host.
“JJ was not only a mother to her biological children, but was also a mother to the poor and the downtrodden. The listeners of @ThobelaFMYaka are shattered with the news of the passing of Johanna 'JJ' Menu , who had an unmatched commitment to the people of this station,” wrote one.
SABC confirms the passing of popular Thobela FM host Johanna ‘JJ Menu’
Image: X(Formerly known as Twitter)/ Thobela FM
The SABC’s Limpopo-based radio station Thobela FM has confirmed the passing of its presenter Johanna Seboishi Seloga (JJ Menu).
She was 39 years old at the time of her death on Monday.
The SABC said JJ Menu joined Thobela FM in 2007 and presented many shows, including Thoba Matswalo and Re mmogo.
JJ was popular for the Sunday Show Lesang bana and also produced the programme Moremogolo.
Limpopo Combo business manager Madikana Matjila said: “We all are hurt by JJ's passing and wish to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and all our listeners. We hurt also that millions of children and families have lost a servant, as JJ delivered with passion our children's religions programming, as well as our all-time favourite Moremogolo where she served as a producer. We wish to thank all our listeners for sending us their messages of support in this difficult time.”
Tributes have been pouring in for the late kiddies' show host.
“JJ was not only a mother to her biological children, but was also a mother to the poor and the downtrodden. The listeners of @ThobelaFMYaka are shattered with the news of the passing of Johanna 'JJ' Menu , who had an unmatched commitment to the people of this station,” wrote one.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos