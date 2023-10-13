Madison Square Garden performance was my chance to shine – Shota

Mnqobi “Shota” Mdabe has described his guest performance during DJ Black Coffee’s concert at Madison Square Garden in New York as life-changing.
Mdabe, who now goes by his new stage name Shoba, was one of the supporting acts who joined Black Coffee at the weekend including Msaki, Bucie, Delilah Montagu, Maxine Ashley, Portia Monique and Monique Bingham.
Black Coffee was lauded as the first SA muso to headline the venue, joining international acts who have performed at the sought-after spot such as Elton John, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Lizzo, Linkin Park, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Madonna and more.
After an eight-year music hiatus, 48-year-old Mdabe said he was elated to be back behind the mic and getting the lifetime opportunity of performing his new song on one of the world’s biggest stages.
“Being on that stage was nerve-wracking and intimidating – my nerves kicked in when it was announced that the show was sold out,” said the Jabulisa hitmaker.
“When I was backstage, I saw pictures of all those who performed in that venue, which made me feel like this was my chance to shine.”
In 2016, Mdabe along with his wife Phumeza took some time away from the spotlight to look after his son who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, which resulted in him losing both eyes.
“While performing, I had flashbacks of so many old memories of my previous performances, which made me feel happy inside,” he said.
Now that he’s back on the music scene with his new song with Black Coffee, Mdabe spoke about the beautiful brotherhood he has with the Grammy winner, who he met in 1992.
“We grew up together. I was actually raised by his grandmother when I moved in with them 31 years ago. Nkosinathi is more like a brother to me, our families are very close, hence the strong bond,” he said.
“Seeing that we both share this gift of music, it’s always positive vibes when we’re together.”
Now that he’s “starting from scratch”, Mdabe assured his fans that more music was coming their way.
“This year has been a busy one as I’m working on a new body of work, music-wise. I also plan to grow my son Mpilo’s foundation, which will ultimately have a school for the visually impaired,” he said.
"With this school, we want to help other children from disadvantaged backgrounds to get the chance at life in a easier way.”
