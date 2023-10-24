×

Food & Drink

Simple gin and tonic recipes to get you into summer groove

Try the unconventional food pairing of Indian cuisine

24 October 2023 - 09:08
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Sabelo The Kreator
Image: Mackenzie Lethole

Last Thursday, a classic favourite was celebrated with International Gin and Tonic Day toasting the quintessential summer’s day cocktail.

So what to eat at G&T O’Clock? Try the unconventional food pairing of Indian cuisine. The fragrant botanicals of juniper, coriander and citrus notes mellow out the aromatic, smoky and earthy flavour profile frequently common in most Indian dishes; making the meal that much special.  

Don’t simply take our word for it, junior chef Justin Cartwright at Mother-in-Law Curry and Cocktail restaurant in Craighall Park, Johannesburg, shares his insight into what goes behind the magic of this pairing and a braai.  

“Gin is a great summer drink and paired with a dish like Masala fish it’s a beautiful pairing. It’s very spicy, hearty and warm and paired with gin and tonic; then seated outdoors it sets the mood as though you are somewhere tropical,” Cartwright says.

“Recreating the Indian flavours at home is kind of yin and yang as the curry and spices are very hot and packs a punch. A great braai option would be Masala fish as its fish, which is a blank canvas takes on the flavour profile of whatever you season it with".

“If you can get the spices right, that fish would be perfect. Complete the dish with a side of tomato salsa which adds an acidic and sweet element to the main fish and mellows out the spices.”

Awakening Johannesburg’s taste buds to a unique experience on Thursday night in honour of International Gin and Tonic Day, Bombay Sapphire gave enthusiasts craft gin and tonic creations inspired by artworks of local artists Franscesco Mbele, Sonia Tona, Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane, Nadine Cerff and John Baloyi. Below are some simple G&T recipes to get you into the summer groove:

Green Apple and Thyme Gin & Tonic twist  

Ingredients:  

  • 50ml favourite gin 
  • 100ml premium tonic water (chilled) 
  • 3 large slices of green apple 
  • 3 fresh thyme or lemon thyme sprigs 

Method: 

  • Place freshly cut green apple slices and sprigs of thyme into the bottom of a balloon glass 
  • Add gin and swirl, allowing the flavours to subtly infuse 
  • Fully fill the glass with cubed ice and top with chilled tonic water 
  • Gently stir to combine and finish with an apple slice and sprig of thyme before serving

Raspberry and Mint Gin & Tonic twist  

Ingredients:  

  • 50ml gin 
  • 100ml premium tonic water (chilled) 
  • 3 fresh raspberries 
  • 3 fresh mint (use the sprig for garnish) 

Method: 

  • Place fresh raspberries and mint leaves into the bottom of a balloon glass 
  • Add gin and swirl, allowing the flavours to subtly infuse 
  • Fully fill the glass with cubed ice & top with chilled tonic water 
  • Gently stir to combine and then garnish with a sprig of fresh mint and a raspberry before serving. 

Pink Grapefruit and Rosemary Gin & Tonic twist 

Ingredients:  

  • 50ml gin 
  • 100ml premium tonic water (chilled) 
  • 2 pink grapefruit wedges 
  • 2 fresh rosemary sprigs 

Method: 

  • Add a sprig of rosemary, then gently squeeze a wedge of fresh pink grapefruit into your balloon glass before dropping it in 
  • Add favourite gin and swirl so the flavours subtly infuse 
  • Fully fill the glass with cubed ice and top with chilled tonic water 
  • Gently stir to combine and finish the drink with a wedge of pink grapefruit and sprig of rosemary before serving.
Image: Mackenzie Lethole
Image: Mackenzie Lethole
Image: Mackenzie Lethole
Image: Mackenzie Lethole

