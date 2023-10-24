Last Thursday, a classic favourite was celebrated with International Gin and Tonic Day toasting the quintessential summer’s day cocktail.
So what to eat at G&T O’Clock? Try the unconventional food pairing of Indian cuisine. The fragrant botanicals of juniper, coriander and citrus notes mellow out the aromatic, smoky and earthy flavour profile frequently common in most Indian dishes; making the meal that much special.
Don’t simply take our word for it, junior chef Justin Cartwright at Mother-in-Law Curry and Cocktail restaurant in Craighall Park, Johannesburg, shares his insight into what goes behind the magic of this pairing and a braai.
“Gin is a great summer drink and paired with a dish like Masala fish it’s a beautiful pairing. It’s very spicy, hearty and warm and paired with gin and tonic; then seated outdoors it sets the mood as though you are somewhere tropical,” Cartwright says.
“Recreating the Indian flavours at home is kind of yin and yang as the curry and spices are very hot and packs a punch. A great braai option would be Masala fish as its fish, which is a blank canvas takes on the flavour profile of whatever you season it with".
Simple gin and tonic recipes to get you into summer groove
Try the unconventional food pairing of Indian cuisine
Image: Mackenzie Lethole
Last Thursday, a classic favourite was celebrated with International Gin and Tonic Day toasting the quintessential summer’s day cocktail.
So what to eat at G&T O’Clock? Try the unconventional food pairing of Indian cuisine. The fragrant botanicals of juniper, coriander and citrus notes mellow out the aromatic, smoky and earthy flavour profile frequently common in most Indian dishes; making the meal that much special.
Don’t simply take our word for it, junior chef Justin Cartwright at Mother-in-Law Curry and Cocktail restaurant in Craighall Park, Johannesburg, shares his insight into what goes behind the magic of this pairing and a braai.
“Gin is a great summer drink and paired with a dish like Masala fish it’s a beautiful pairing. It’s very spicy, hearty and warm and paired with gin and tonic; then seated outdoors it sets the mood as though you are somewhere tropical,” Cartwright says.
“Recreating the Indian flavours at home is kind of yin and yang as the curry and spices are very hot and packs a punch. A great braai option would be Masala fish as its fish, which is a blank canvas takes on the flavour profile of whatever you season it with".
“If you can get the spices right, that fish would be perfect. Complete the dish with a side of tomato salsa which adds an acidic and sweet element to the main fish and mellows out the spices.”
Awakening Johannesburg’s taste buds to a unique experience on Thursday night in honour of International Gin and Tonic Day, Bombay Sapphire gave enthusiasts craft gin and tonic creations inspired by artworks of local artists Franscesco Mbele, Sonia Tona, Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane, Nadine Cerff and John Baloyi. Below are some simple G&T recipes to get you into the summer groove:
Green Apple and Thyme Gin & Tonic twist
Ingredients:
Method:
Raspberry and Mint Gin & Tonic twist
Ingredients:
Method:
Pink Grapefruit and Rosemary Gin & Tonic twist
Ingredients:
Method:
Image: Mackenzie Lethole
Image: Mackenzie Lethole
Image: Mackenzie Lethole
Image: Mackenzie Lethole
Beat s’tlamatlama with these easy meals
Glenfiddich brings Japan to Jozi for a new whisky and a worthy cause
Delicious, easy recipes to celebrate World Mushroom Day
The ultimate vegetarian braai guide
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos