The Soil vows to protect newbie from naysayers

Eclectic soulful group The Soil has vowed to protect its new member Theo Matshoba from naysayers after Buhlebendalo’s official departure from the group last month.
The group, which is now made up of Matshoba, Ntsika Ngxanga and his brother Luphindo who is affectionately known as Master P, has just dropped their new single Thandwa Ndim from their eagerly anticipated album Reimagined set to be released early next year.
Matshoba expressed her excitement about being officially inducted into the group and how her addition came at the right time as she was about to “quit music”.
“My journey with The Soil started in 2016 when Buhle had taken a break to focus on her spiritual journey. I said yes to joining the group after I went through a sketchy hibernation from music. I was then offered to join the group during a time where things weren’t happening for me and I was about to give in,” Matshoba said.
“When the offer presented itself, I knew God had given it to me. Seeing that I am officially a member now, I’m happy that people are going to get to know Theo the writer, the singer and connect with me and my voice.”
Matshoba said she does not see herself as Buhlebendalo’s replacement – the harsh reality and criticism she’s had to face from several fans of the group who still can’t get over the new addition.
“I remember experiencing such negative comments when I first filled in for Buhle. I was younger then, so people’s negative reactions and expectations got to me. Fortunately, now I’m older now and a lot wiser, so I will be able to handle being in the public eye much better,” she says.
“I’m also glad that Ntsika and Luphindo are constantly there for me as they have been since I first started. Their advice to me is to put in the work and let that be what vindicates me...
“This has worked as I’ve seen people warm up to me with immense support. In essence, I’m just moving with the positive vibes.”
Master P also came to her defence, saying no one is going to touch Matshoba – not on their watch.
“As The Soil, you touch one of us, you touch all of us. We will make sure that she doesn’t feel alone no matter what. I always tell her that when people scrutinise her negatively, it shouldn’t mean any value to her,” says Master P.
“Theo is such a firecracker when she sings. Her voice is so massive and I can’t wait to see us as The Soil moves to greater heights.”
Touching on their new sound they’ve dubbed “Afro-futuristic”, he said they’re moving away from what they’ve always been known for.
They are also gearing up for their first performance as a group at Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg on November 3.
“Our new body of work will be one that I predict will win us a Grammy,” an elated Master P said.
“We’ve been so quiet for quite a while and now we’re giving people what they’ve been waiting for... music that they’ll be able to have conversations with and relate to.”
The Soil vows to protect newbie from naysayers
Theo doesn’t see herself as Buhle’s replacement
Image: SUPPLIED
Eclectic soulful group The Soil has vowed to protect its new member Theo Matshoba from naysayers after Buhlebendalo’s official departure from the group last month.
The group, which is now made up of Matshoba, Ntsika Ngxanga and his brother Luphindo who is affectionately known as Master P, has just dropped their new single Thandwa Ndim from their eagerly anticipated album Reimagined set to be released early next year.
Matshoba expressed her excitement about being officially inducted into the group and how her addition came at the right time as she was about to “quit music”.
“My journey with The Soil started in 2016 when Buhle had taken a break to focus on her spiritual journey. I said yes to joining the group after I went through a sketchy hibernation from music. I was then offered to join the group during a time where things weren’t happening for me and I was about to give in,” Matshoba said.
“When the offer presented itself, I knew God had given it to me. Seeing that I am officially a member now, I’m happy that people are going to get to know Theo the writer, the singer and connect with me and my voice.”
Matshoba said she does not see herself as Buhlebendalo’s replacement – the harsh reality and criticism she’s had to face from several fans of the group who still can’t get over the new addition.
“I remember experiencing such negative comments when I first filled in for Buhle. I was younger then, so people’s negative reactions and expectations got to me. Fortunately, now I’m older now and a lot wiser, so I will be able to handle being in the public eye much better,” she says.
“I’m also glad that Ntsika and Luphindo are constantly there for me as they have been since I first started. Their advice to me is to put in the work and let that be what vindicates me...
“This has worked as I’ve seen people warm up to me with immense support. In essence, I’m just moving with the positive vibes.”
Master P also came to her defence, saying no one is going to touch Matshoba – not on their watch.
“As The Soil, you touch one of us, you touch all of us. We will make sure that she doesn’t feel alone no matter what. I always tell her that when people scrutinise her negatively, it shouldn’t mean any value to her,” says Master P.
“Theo is such a firecracker when she sings. Her voice is so massive and I can’t wait to see us as The Soil moves to greater heights.”
Touching on their new sound they’ve dubbed “Afro-futuristic”, he said they’re moving away from what they’ve always been known for.
They are also gearing up for their first performance as a group at Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg on November 3.
“Our new body of work will be one that I predict will win us a Grammy,” an elated Master P said.
“We’ve been so quiet for quite a while and now we’re giving people what they’ve been waiting for... music that they’ll be able to have conversations with and relate to.”
Feather Awards announces list of nominees and SMag gets the nod
SMag as always is here to lend you a sartorial hand
‘Never in my wildest dreams,’ Bonang after featuring at Paris Fashion Week
Guests dance the night away at Delicious pre-party
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos