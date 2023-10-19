“What’s most exciting about our group is the contrast of the two brands. Sithabile and I are completely different in our offering and I thought it would be best to give our audience the best of both worlds,” said Phongolo.
Thuli Phongolo unfazed by social media critics over duo performance
Image: SUPPLIED
Thuli Phongolo is unfazed by the harsh online criticism garnered by the breakout performance of 2Faced – her new dynamic dance music DJ duo.
Formed with Slenda de Dancing DJ, real name Sithabile Zungu, the newly minted duo fuses gqom and amapiano.
They experienced their commercial debut behind the decks to polarising reception on social media after video clips of them performing at Lemo Festival (formerly known as Macufe Festival) in Bloemfontein went viral at the weekend.
“Our first performance was very thrilling. We performed on a large scale. We had so much fun on stage and the energy we received from the crowd was exhilarating,” said Phongolo.
“When we’re on stage dancing, Sithabile and I are literally just having fun. Yes, it’s not a secret that I don’t know how to dance and it doesn’t come naturally to me but having someone who’s considered as the best at dancing allows me to get out of my shell and have a bit of fun.
“I really don’t care what people have to say about how we dance, as long as they’re not complaining about our mixing or our sets being boring.”
The doubleton was formed after DJ Tira suggested that they combine their two sounds. Zungu is known as one of best gqom DJs in KZN.
While the duo is a month old, the former Generations: The Legacy actor said they spent most of September practicing and mastering their DJing skills. Their set include a dance routine, which was met with negative reception.
“What’s most exciting about our group is the contrast of the two brands. Sithabile and I are completely different in our offering and I thought it would be best to give our audience the best of both worlds,” said Phongolo.
“Since gqom is such an energy-infused genre, as her partner, I usually find myself having to step up to her level – I like it because it keeps me on my toes and challenges me to become a better entertainer… I’m out of my comfort zone, which is so exciting.”
Zungu recently moved to Gauteng in pursuit of new career opportunities.
“I’ve always loved dancing… I was that child who was always dancing at family functions. I only took my love for dancing to the next level in 2017 when I joined Afrotainment [DJ Tira's record label] as a backup dancer,” said Zungu, who is originally from Lamontville, a township south of Durban.
“In 2020 during the hard lockdown, I decided to take another step and learn how to DJ because I was stuck at home with nothing to do.
“My DJing career officially kicked off in late 2021 and I’ve been enjoying gigging ever since.”
Having previously sent a direct message to Phongolo on Instagram, Zungu is ecstatic that she finally gets to work with such a prolific name.
“When Thuli eventually called me, I was super excited by the concept of collaborating as a group. We met over lunch and then strategised on how we’re going to present ourselves to our fans,” said the 28-year-old.
“I can’t wait to see what else we get to achieve as a group. The ultimate goal is to go international and beyond. I might add singing to our next performances. I guess we'll just wait and see.”
