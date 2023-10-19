A-listers went wild and bold showcasing the theme “New York, New York” at the official SA Fashion Week (SAFW) opening party on Wednesday night at Aurum, nested in the heart of Sandton, Johannesburg.
Stars including Denetric Malope, Londie London, Gigi Lamayne, Ponahalo Mojapelo, Yaya Mavundla, Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, Phupho Gumede, Kay Sibiya, Judie Kama and Tshiamo Modisane were in attendance.
Fashion designers spotted included Ole Ledimo (House of Ole), Paledi Segapo (Palse), Sello Medupe (Scalo), Craig Jacobs (Fundudzi), Mzukisi Mbane (Imprint) and Mpumelelo Dhlamini (Ezokhetho).
SAFW launches tonight at Mall of Africa in Midrand, with day one shows by Fikile Sokhulu, Munkus, The Bam Collective and Ephymol. Day two on Friday will see showcases by Mantsho, Black Coffee, Rubicon and Viviers. The closing night on Saturday features the anticipated Mr Price Scouting Menswear competition show.
A former SMag star and fresh from Europe, international model Malope’s statuesque figure was complimented by a sheer white lace number designed by Nao Serati. His style inspiration? Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) from Sex and The City. He oozed total sex appeal.
“I wanted to look and feel fabulous and free. My fashion style secret is always wearing something everyone notices,” Malope said.
Celebrity couple Sibiya and Kama donned coordinating monochromatic looks by Loxion Kulca.
Wild and bold: Celebrities kick-off SA Fashion Week in style
I wanted to look and feel fabulous and free, says international model Malope
Image: AC Media
A-listers went wild and bold showcasing the theme “New York, New York” at the official SA Fashion Week (SAFW) opening party on Wednesday night at Aurum, nested in the heart of Sandton, Johannesburg.
Stars including Denetric Malope, Londie London, Gigi Lamayne, Ponahalo Mojapelo, Yaya Mavundla, Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, Phupho Gumede, Kay Sibiya, Judie Kama and Tshiamo Modisane were in attendance.
Fashion designers spotted included Ole Ledimo (House of Ole), Paledi Segapo (Palse), Sello Medupe (Scalo), Craig Jacobs (Fundudzi), Mzukisi Mbane (Imprint) and Mpumelelo Dhlamini (Ezokhetho).
SAFW launches tonight at Mall of Africa in Midrand, with day one shows by Fikile Sokhulu, Munkus, The Bam Collective and Ephymol. Day two on Friday will see showcases by Mantsho, Black Coffee, Rubicon and Viviers. The closing night on Saturday features the anticipated Mr Price Scouting Menswear competition show.
A former SMag star and fresh from Europe, international model Malope’s statuesque figure was complimented by a sheer white lace number designed by Nao Serati. His style inspiration? Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) from Sex and The City. He oozed total sex appeal.
“I wanted to look and feel fabulous and free. My fashion style secret is always wearing something everyone notices,” Malope said.
Celebrity couple Sibiya and Kama donned coordinating monochromatic looks by Loxion Kulca.
Image: AC Media
Sibiya committed to the style, channelling kwaito icon Mzekezeke with a full mask that covered his face. The edgy style also consisted of see-through black and white trousers, jacket and bucket hat; while Kama opted for a daring peekaboo bra, jacket and matching bottoms.
The couple later in the night had the crowd moving on the dance floor as they teamed up in the DJ booth.
“We were inspired by Africa with a touch of New York,” said Kama.
“Loxion Kulca is one of the first brands to take our style from eKasi to the world. Mzekezeke did this over a decade ago, Kanye [West] only got to do it two years ago. This goes to show how futuristic we are,” added Sibiya.
Image: AC Media
Matsunyane-Ferguson, daughter of veteran actor Connie Ferguson, also sported a monochromatic creation. The asymmetrical column number was designed by David Tlale.
“I’m such a monochrome type of girl. I love my whites but I love my blacks even more. I love how abstract this dress is… it makes me feel good,” said Matsunyane-Ferguson.
“Comfort is always key when it comes to my style secret, and I believe black goes with anything and everything.”
Image: AC Media
Other standout looks included Gumede’s funky denim couture get-up; Modisane tapping into her inner Carrie Bradshaw in creamy layers, Mojapelo stunning in velvet and London playing with textures with an ensemble that featured tassels and pearls.
Image: AC Media
Image: AC Media
‘Never in my wildest dreams,’ Bonang after featuring at Paris Fashion Week
SMag catches up with designers before jetting off to Milan
Ponahalo Mojapelo is fashion’s new chameleon
Tips to look ‘Out of this World’ at the Durban July
Zozibini Tunzi to host Miss SA TV show with Bonang as judge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos