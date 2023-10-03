×

Culture

FULL LIST: AKA leads nomination pack at Samas with seven nods

03 October 2023 - 12:11
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief

 

AKA album art for Mass Country
AKA album art for Mass Country
Image: supplied

Late rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, leads the nomination pack at the 29th annual SA Music Awards (Samas) with a total of seven nods for his posthumous album Mass Country.

Gospel dynamo Ntokozo Mbambo scores the honour of being the only female artist to be nominated for the hotly contested Album of the Year; competing with offerings from AKA, KO, Sjava and Kabza De Small.

The nominations for the most prestigious music awards were announced this morning at The Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto. In a surprise move, the awards will for the first time in years move from its usual home in Sun City and be staged for two nights at the Durban ICC on November 17 and 18. It was also announced that KwaZulu-Natal will be the home of the Samas for the next three years.

Supa Mega scored nominations for Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album, Best Collaboration (with two songs), Best Produced Music Video and Best Hip Hop Album. 

"The 3am phone calls [from AKA when he was alive] to listen to Mass Country seems to be paying off," AKA's parents Lynn and Tony Forbes told Sowetan in a joined statement.

Mass Country was much bigger than Kiernan. He left his last life story in music for the world to enjoy and having his talent recognised like this is because of the Megacy [AKA's fan base] and everyone that has supported his career and continues to enjoy his music. Thank you to the Samas team for this recognition."

Fellow rapper KO follows with six nominations, while Sjava, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa close by.

Newcomer Sincerely Anne is shaking things up with three nominations for Newcomer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Best Engineered Album for her offering To Whom it May Concern. 

The eligibility period for this year’s nominations run between February 1 2022 and April 14 2023.

“We are proud to present the class of Sama29 who over a 14-month period put out some of the best tunes, collaborations and music videos in the country,” said Risa CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.

“We commend their artistry, resilience and tenacity that have led to them rising to the top and positioning themselves to be in line for the highest music accolade SA can bestow on an artist. We wish them well as we embark on the road to Sama29 in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Check out a full nomination list below:

Female Artist of the Year

  • Kelly Khumalo – From a God to a King
  • Ntokozo Mbambo – Lavish Worship
  • Sincerely Anne – To Whom it May Concern
  • Hle – Take Heart
  • Thandi Ntuli – Blk Elijah & The Children of Meroë

Male Artist of the Year

  • Kabza De Small – KOA II Part 1
  • AKA – Mass Country
  • Sjava – Isibuko
  • K.O – SR3
  • Lloyiso – Seasons

Duo/Group of the Year

  • DJ Maphorisa and Visca – Ba Straata
  • Venom and Shishiliza – Love is Pain
  • Mafikizolo – Idwala
  • DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small – Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena
  • Msaki and Tubatsi – Synthetic Hearts

Newcomer of the Year

  • Myztro – 2.0 Nkwari
  • Blakka Yut – Unleashed
  • Sincerely Anne – To Whom it May Concern
  • Lloyiso – Seasons
  • Venom and Shishiliza – Love Is Pain

Album of the Year

  • Mass Country – AKA
  • SR3 – K.O
  • Isibuko – Sjava
  • KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small
  • Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo

Best Engineered Album

  • To Whom it May Concern – Sincerely Anne (engineered and produced by Tjaart van der Walt and Daniel Baron)
  • Mass Country – AKA (engineered & produced by Robin Kohl and Itu)
  • Kanniedood – Francois van Coke (engineered & produced by Taylor Soundworks)
  • Blk Elijah & The Children of Meroë – Thandi Ntuli (engineered & produced by Shane, Tshepo, Thandi & Clinton)
  • Isibuko – Sjava, (engineered & produced by Ruff)

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

  • Celebrating African Song – Dumza Maswana
  • Smile – Choko
  • I am Gold – S’nazo
  • Usiba Lwe Gazi – Nathi
  • Ubuhle Ubuhle – Lethiwe Sithole

Best Alternative Album

  • Glitch Vol 2: The Future Is Now – uBeyond
  • Synthetic Hearts – Msaki and Tubatsi
  • Blue Lawns – The Great Yawn
  • Leaving All the Time – Bye Beneco
  • On the Romance of Being – Buyani Mcunu

Best Amapiano Album

  • Amukelani – Kelvin Momo
  • Ba Straata – DJ Maphorisa and Visca
  • 2.0 Nkwari – Myztro
  • KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small
  • Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena – DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small

Best Classical Album

  • Live in Europe 22 – CH2
  • Fire Beast – Vox Chamber Choir and Franco Prinsloo
  • One Night on Earth – Derek Gripper
  • Maike – Juliet String Quartet
  • Sanctuary – Carol Thorns
Rapper K.O scored six Sama nominations including Album of the Year.
Rapper K.O scored six Sama nominations including Album of the Year.
Image: supplied

Best Hip Hop Album

  • Religion - MashBeatz 
  • Mass Country - AKA
  • SR3 - K.O
  • Life is Gangsta - Thato Saul
  • Diaspora - Maglera Doe Boy

 

DJ Tira attends the 29th Sama awards nominations announcement in Soweto.
DJ Tira attends the 29th Sama awards nominations announcement in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Nonkanyiso ' La Conco' Conco attends the 29th Sama awards nominations announcement in Soweto.
Nonkanyiso ' La Conco' Conco attends the 29th Sama awards nominations announcement in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Nomfundo Moh attends the 29th Sama awards nominations announcement in Soweto.
Nomfundo Moh attends the 29th Sama awards nominations announcement in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapho
Wouter Kellerman attends the 29th Sama awards nominations announcement in Soweto.
Wouter Kellerman attends the 29th Sama awards nominations announcement in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapho
Nduduzo Makhathini attends the 29th Sama awards nominations announcement in Soweto.
Nduduzo Makhathini attends the 29th Sama awards nominations announcement in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Lloyiso attends the 29th Sama awards nominations announcement in Soweto.
Lloyiso attends the 29th Sama awards nominations announcement in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Cairo CPT at the Samas nominations announcements.
Cairo CPT at the Samas nominations announcements.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Lesley Musina.
Lesley Musina.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Jessica Mbangeni
Jessica Mbangeni
Image: Veli Nhlapo

