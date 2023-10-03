FULL LIST: AKA leads nomination pack at Samas with seven nods

Late rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, leads the nomination pack at the 29th annual SA Music Awards (Samas) with a total of seven nods for his posthumous album Mass Country.
Gospel dynamo Ntokozo Mbambo scores the honour of being the only female artist to be nominated for the hotly contested Album of the Year; competing with offerings from AKA, KO, Sjava and Kabza De Small.
The nominations for the most prestigious music awards were announced this morning at The Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto. In a surprise move, the awards will for the first time in years move from its usual home in Sun City and be staged for two nights at the Durban ICC on November 17 and 18. It was also announced that KwaZulu-Natal will be the home of the Samas for the next three years.
Supa Mega scored nominations for Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album, Best Collaboration (with two songs), Best Produced Music Video and Best Hip Hop Album.
"The 3am phone calls [from AKA when he was alive] to listen to Mass Country seems to be paying off," AKA's parents Lynn and Tony Forbes told Sowetan in a joined statement.
“Mass Country was much bigger than Kiernan. He left his last life story in music for the world to enjoy and having his talent recognised like this is because of the Megacy [AKA's fan base] and everyone that has supported his career and continues to enjoy his music. Thank you to the Samas team for this recognition."
Fellow rapper KO follows with six nominations, while Sjava, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa close by.
Newcomer Sincerely Anne is shaking things up with three nominations for Newcomer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Best Engineered Album for her offering To Whom it May Concern.
The eligibility period for this year’s nominations run between February 1 2022 and April 14 2023.
“We are proud to present the class of Sama29 who over a 14-month period put out some of the best tunes, collaborations and music videos in the country,” said Risa CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.
“We commend their artistry, resilience and tenacity that have led to them rising to the top and positioning themselves to be in line for the highest music accolade SA can bestow on an artist. We wish them well as we embark on the road to Sama29 in KwaZulu-Natal.”
Check out a full nomination list below:
Female Artist of the Year
Male Artist of the Year
Duo/Group of the Year
Newcomer of the Year
Album of the Year
Best Engineered Album
Best African Adult Contemporary Album
Best Alternative Album
Best Amapiano Album
Best Classical Album
Best Collaboration
Best Pop Album
Best Produced Album
Best Produced Music Video
Best R&B Album
Best Reggae Album
Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album
Remix of the year
Rest of Africa award
Best Gqom
Best African Indigenous faith
Best Classical/Instrumental Album
Best Hip Hop Album
