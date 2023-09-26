As’gqoke with Bafana Mthembu

The first rule of the amabhinca aesthetic is to keep it clean — that’s the main lesson I learn in my style tutorial from content creator Bafana Mthembu about the niche sartorial subculture.

Amabhinca, of course, gets its cultural influences predominantly from taxi drivers and maskandi recording artists. But in the past year the 31-year-old from Orlando East in Soweto has reignited amabhinca into a trendy and Instagrammable way of dressing for style-conscious youngsters.

Thanks to content creators such as Mthembu and musicians Sjava and Big Zulu, who use a combination of social media and sound, the influence now extends beyond the borders of taxi ranks and Zulu heritage to all corners of Mzansi. To my surprise, my nephew Neo, in Limpopo, opened my eyes to how far that reach had gone when in early August he attended his matric dance with amabhinca as his source of inspiration.

“Being clean means taking care of yourself, as there is a perception that guys don’t,” Mthembu elaborates.

The next tip from Mthembu is that Brentwood trousers need to become a wardrobe staple. Yes, the 50-year-old heritage brand, which uses 100% Venetian wool, is experiencing a resurgence with Gen Z. It’s not by accident that the open hem makes alterations easier than with average trousers.

That informs lesson number three — you have to have a tailor on speed dial. “I’ve seen some wear it loose fit and make it look cool. For me, how I’ve looked at the pants is that they have given you the shape of pants and then the freedom to tailor them as you wish with the zigzag finishing,” Mthembu says.