Jerusalema ikhaya lami 

Miriam Makeba, on 15 March 1966, joined the music world’s luminaries by winning her first and only Grammy at the eighth annual instalment of the recording awards for An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba.

A two-time nominee on the night, Mama Africa had just turned 34 and her win was a victory for the continent, with her becoming not only the first South African woman but also the first African to receive this honour. Makeba was long overdue, having been nominated six other times, most notably for Best New Artist six years earlier. Her last nod, taking her total number of nominations to nine, was for her final studio album titled Homeland at the 43rd Grammy Awards in 2001. She died in 2008.

On 28 October 1985, almost 20 years after Makeba’s Grammy win, Nomcebo Zikode was born in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, to a recently widowed mother. The youngest of four children, she told me in a tête-à-tête in August 2020 that her had father died when her mother had been expecting her. In the same exchange, around the release of her anthem Xola Moya Wam’, she said that music had always been her calling. Even when her peers and teachers mocked her when she told them of her dream to study music after high school, she remained unshaken.

After matriculating in 2003, Zikode moved to the City of Gold in pursuit of her music ambitions. But her journey was a rocky one, with her failing to launch for 15 years and instead having to settle for being a backup singer to superstars Zahara, Nhlanhla Nciza, Deborah Fraser, and Lundi Tyamara. Then, on the eve of the Covid-19 pandemic, her prayers were finally answered when Master KG called her into the studio to record what would become global smash Jerusalema, which sparked a viral dance craze when the world most needed it.